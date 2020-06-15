1h ago

SA Express provisional liquidators can sell, transfer property, court rules

Carin Smith
A SA Express jet on Cape Town International Airport's runway.
A SA Express jet on Cape Town International Airport's runway.
Gallo Images/Grant Duncan-Smith

The provisional liquidators of SA Express are allowed to sell and transfer property of the state-owned airline, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found on Monday.

They will also be allowed to try and attract new investment for the airline.

Fin24 reported last week that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association claim to have an investor from the United Arab Emirates potentially interested in buying a stake in SA Express.

The regional state-owned airline is currently in provisional liquidation after a business rescue attempt failed. The court date was set for 9 June for any party to come and show why the airline should not be placed in final liquidation.

However, due to the possibility of a potential investor, the matter has been postponed until 9 September.

