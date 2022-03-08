1h ago

add bookmark

SA must forge ahead with exploration, says Gwede Mantashe

accreditation
Paul Burkhardt
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gwede Mantashe.
Gwede Mantashe.
Getty Images

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe is adamant that South Africa must forge ahead with offshore oil and gas exploration, despite recent legal setbacks to the development of the resources.

Environmental and community organisations have sued companies including Shell over recent months, winning temporary interdicts that caused the searches to be called off. They’ve argued that seismic surveys are harmful to marine life and criticised the process used to consult those who potentially could be affected by the work.

Mantashe, who accuses the groups of deterring investment, said he has been meeting with traditional leaders and residents of the Eastern Cape to discuss the hunt for the oil and gas hunt - which has to continue. 

"Exploration and development cannot be the end," he said in a video released by his department on Monday. "We must pursue it until it happens."

Mantashe’s pro-fossil-fuels stance runs counter to that of other top government officials, who are pressing for a quicker move toward cleaner sources of energy. The planned transition includes the use of gas, which along with oil is primarily imported by the nation.

Oil discoveries have been made in recent weeks just over the maritime border shared with Namibia, while some exploration work is still planned in nearby South African waters.

"The recent oil discoveries in Namibia are a massively welcome impetus for development in that country, but also for us on the tip of the continent, and the region," Mantashe said in a Twitter posting last week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede ­mantasheexploration
Rand - Dollar
15.32
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.10
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,985.60
-0.6%
Silver
25.44
-0.9%
Palladium
3,019.96
+0.6%
Platinum
1,131.25
+0.4%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
67,144
0.0%
All Share
73,296
0.0%
Resource 10
87,148
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,338
0.0%
Financial 15
15,093
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo