SAA a 'baby springbok' among lions: Mboweni faces tough critics in Parly

During the debate, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni hit out at those claiming this is part of a vanity project by government.

DA member Ghaleb Cachalia described funding for SAA as a "vanity project", saying the new airline would be as vulnerable as "a baby springbok" among hungry lions.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Friday hit back at what he called the "dangers" of viewing the revival of state-owned airline SAA as a vanity project.

The minister was speaking in Parliament during a plenary session that included a debate on the Special Appropriation Bill, which will make possible the transfer of R2.7 billion for the airline's subsidiaries Mango, SAA Technical and Air Chefs. This money is part of R10.5 billion allocated to SAA in the mini budget last year.

On Tuesday, Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations adopted a report on the bill, and recommended that the National Assembly should adopt it without amendments.

Mboweni said these views did not need to be "indulged".

"Even before I stand to speak, I know what certain members of this house will say. They memorised a particular mantra about vanity projects of government, including airlines," he said.

"You don't have to be indulged at all about what the dangers of a memorised narrative about vanity projects is."

Baby springbok, hungry lions

Earlier in the session, opposition Democratic Alliance member Ghaleb Cachalia had said funds used for SAA subsidiaries were sorely needed to help suffering South Africans.

"This type of funding is a vanity project building an edifice of failure. The airline will require funding. Who will underwrite it?" Cachalia asked.

"Airlines need to be nimble these days. It is about servicing needs. The new SAA will be like a baby springbok entering a cave full of hungry lions. The 'new SAA' seeks to compete with the same old handicaps like BEE burdens and a history of patent failure," said Cachalia.

Cachalia said it was unlikely SAA would be able to compete with established local and international airlines.

"Should we not rather rebuild our tourism footprint globally than giving more money to SAA and its subsidiaries? Rethink this folly," he said.

Other opposition parties were also vocal in their criticism, with the Economic Freedom Fighters saying they were tied of "empty promises" about SAA. It argued for improved industrial policy to allow SAA to transport goods effectively from SA to other African countries and Europe.

The IFP argued that throwing money at SAA's problems – and those of its subsidiaries – were unlikely to solve them. "We have been coughing up for years to support a dysfunctional airline," said MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who is also chair of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Freedom Front Plus expressed skepticism that there would be no further bailouts.

But the ANC argued during the debate that when funds were allocated for SAA's business rescue plan, its subsidiaries could not be overlooked. The party argued that the demise of state airlines could not be allowed, risking private sector players stepping in and getting the assets of subsidiaries for "next to nothing".