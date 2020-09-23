52m ago

add bookmark

SAA bailout raises hackles at National Treasury

S'thembile Cele and Antony Sguazzin
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A South African Airways aircraft on the apron of Frankfurt Airport in 2018.
A South African Airways aircraft on the apron of Frankfurt Airport in 2018.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

South African National Treasury officials are reluctantly complying with orders to find funds to bail out the state airline, fearing they may erode the nation’s fiscal credibility, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The National Treasury is trying to re-prioritiwe funds in the medium-term expenditure framework due next month to fill the funding hole at South African Airways, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information hasn’t been made public.

The money will have to come from other government departments and programs, and may undermine efforts to revive an economy that’s been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

SAA, which last made a profit almost a decade ago and has been reliant on state bailouts to survive, has been in administration since December. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has long argued that the government can’t continue funding the national carrier, putting him at odds with the top leadership of the ruling African National Congress and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who insist it must keep flying.

Mboweni lost the battle, with SAA’s administrators assuring its creditors last week that the cabinet had committed to providing more than R10 billion needed to effect a reorganization of the carrier and avoid its liquidation. Mboweni won’t resign over the decision, one of the people said. 

Government departments have already had to make deep budget cuts after a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus caused the economy to grind to a near-halt, eroding tax revenue.

The Treasury referred queries on SAA to the Department of Public Enterprises. Gordhan said in a text message last week that the government is “scraping all the barrels” to come up with the funding for SAA, and more clarity will be provided this week. The matter may be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Bailing out SAA using state funds sends a worrying signal to investors and multilateral lenders that have helped fund South Africa’s coronavirus response, said Peter Attard Montalto, the head of capital markets research at Intellidex.

“Whilst R10.4 billion may not be huge, it is only the start of what is needed in the coming years for the airline,” he said in a note to clients. “The government has set itself on a slippery slope.”

The Democratic Alliance has urged Cabinet to liquidate SAA if it couldn’t find investors to take over the carrier and provide the funding it needed.

“It is astounding that there can be any consideration of budget cuts, which will inevitably impact on front-line services such as health, education and policing, when South Africa had to go cap in hand to the IMF to borrow money” to deal with the Covid-19 fallout, said Alf Lees, the party’s finance spokesman.

- With assistance from Monique Vanek and Paul Vecchiatto.

Related Links
Gordhan: SA government will provide initial funding for SAA
SAA | Taxpayers or a knight in shining armour - who will save it?
Mini budget could be final option for Gordhan, Mboweni to save 'dead duck' SAA
Read more on:
saatito mbowenipravin gordhan
ZAR/USD
17.03
(-1.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.71
(-1.59)
ZAR/EUR
19.91
(-1.38)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.38)
Gold
1882.35
(-1.15)
Silver
23.46
(-3.93)
Platinum
857.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2250.00
(+1.69)
All Share
54468.25
(+2.26)
Top 40
50339.27
(+2.47)
Financial 15
9614.68
(+0.46)
Industrial 25
74349.89
(+3.43)
Resource 10
53974.40
(+1.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1348 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8785 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1939 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a third property?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...

29 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put it to good use?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo