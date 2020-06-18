28m ago

add bookmark

SAA creditors to finally vote on rescue plan next week

Carin Smith
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

Creditors of embattled state-owned flag carrier South African Airways will finally have a chance to vote on the business rescue plan proposed for the airline next week. 

SAA went into business rescue in December last year following years of losses and repeated state bailouts. The business rescue practitioners published their rescue plan earlier in the week after repeated delays. 

The practitioners have informed all affected parties and other holders of a voting interests under the Companies Act that a meeting to vote on the plan "to determine the future of the company" will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00. The meeting will take place over the internet. 

Under the terms of the rescue plan published late on Tuesday evening, government will have to raise more than R10 billion to keep the airline from going under.

This includes:

  • getting the airline operational again (R2 billion);
  • paying a dividend of 7.5 cents in the rand to concurrent creditors (total of R600 million);
  • paying severance packages to employees not being retained (R2.2 billion);
  • paying post-business rescue commencement creditors (R800 million);
  • paying about R1.7 billion to lessors; and
  • paying for unclaimed outstanding tickets (R3 billion).

This R10 billion proposed by the practitioners excludes about R16.4bn in historic government-guaranteed debt already allocated in previous budgets.

Creditors, which include employees, have a right to vote to amend the plan, approve it or reject it. Voting interests are equal to the value of the amount owed to creditors. Local banks, who are owed a total of R16.4 billion secured by government guarantees, form the largest voting block.  

In terms of the act, employees are entitled to make a submission before a vote takes place. Government, as shareholder of the airline, is not entitled to vote to approve or reject the proposed plan. 

Creditors who for any reason are unable to attend the electronic meeting, are entitled to vote by a proxy form, which must be forwarded to BRPs prior to 17:00 on June 24. 

In terms of the Companies Act, a business rescue plan requires 75% approval of the voting interest "present" at the relevant creditors meeting. Furthermore, 50% of the voting interest must be independent. 

If the plan is not approved at the first meeting, the act provides for a second creditors meeting to vote on a revised the plan. If the plan is again rejected at the second meeting, the company has to be placed in liquidation.

Both the Department of Public Enterprises as well as the business rescue practitioners have indicated in the past that they want to avoid liquidation, which would mean, among other things, that SAA loses its operating licences.

Related Links
Seven parties showing interest in buying or investing in SA Express, say liquidators
SAA rescue plan to cost the state more than R10 billion
SAA returns 17 aircraft after lessors begin termination of leases
Read more on:
saacoronavirusbusiness rescue
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1730.10
(+0.28)
Silver
17.60
(+0.93)
Platinum
819.00
(+0.37)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1929.00
(+1.45)
All Share
54252.43
(+0.42)
Top 40
49855.92
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10738.36
(-0.28)
Industrial 25
74970.77
(+0.42)
Resource 10
49587.72
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 896 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1236 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 1850 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo