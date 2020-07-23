1h ago

add bookmark

SAA creditors to meet on Friday over unmet guarantee requirement

Carin Smith
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

The business rescue practitioners of South African Airways have called a creditors' meeting for Friday 24 July, on the basis that a condition set in the business rescue plan has not been met.

The unmet condition relates to government having to provide confirmation satisfactory to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) as well as to pre- and post- rescue commencement lenders, that the guarantees issued to them "shall continue in full force and effect until the lender claims are discharged in full as contemplated in the rescue plan".

The purpose of the meeting would be to determine that, if the outstanding condition is not fulfilled by 27 July 2020, the plan will be deemed "unimplementable" and a meeting of creditors will again be convened on 30 July 2020 for Creditors to consider amending the plan.

The rescue practitioners say in a report that they are hopeful to receive the outstanding required "signed guarantee confirmation letter" prior to the meeting scheduled for 24 July 2020.

Related Links
Where will SAA funding be mobilised?
What has changed at SAA since Vuyani Jarana resigned as CEO more than a year ago?
Mboweni says he has not authorised state funds to bail out SAA, but may approach pension funds
Read more on:
saaaviationbusiness rescueairlines
ZAR/USD
16.61
(-0.82)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-1.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.16)
Gold
1890.80
(+1.19)
Silver
22.70
(-0.41)
Platinum
924.00
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2153.50
(+0.37)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2464 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 3075 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 4681 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo