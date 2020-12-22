SAA pilots want court to declare their lockout unlawful as a matter of urgency

An urgent application will be heard by the Labour Court to have a lockout of SAA Pilots declared unlawful or unprotected.

The business rescue practitioners of SAA have "locked out" SAAPA members since 18 December 2020, meaning they cannot work or get paid.

The rescue practitioners want SAAPA to accept a new agreement in terms of which salaries of all pilots will be reduced by 50%.

The Airline Pilots' Association of SA intends to bring an urgent application in the Labour Court in Johannesburg on 29 December to have a lockout of members of the SAA Pilots' Association declared unlawful or unprotected.



The application is brought against South African Airways as well as its joint business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.

SAAPA has 367 members, representing 96% of the pilots employed by SAA. It is also the sole bargaining agent for all pilots employed by the airline.

A key sticking point for ALPA-SA and SAAPA is that the airline seeks, in terms of its lockout notices, that pilots forego the rights afforded to them in their Regulating Agreement with SAA, including the recall, payment and selection criteria provisions.

SAA has been in business rescue for more than a year now. Employees have not received salaries since May this year; and since the lockdown started at the end of March, only some repatriation and cargo flights have been undertaken. SAA has embarked on a retrenchment process in terms of the Labour Relations Act.

The business rescue practitioners have "locked out" SAAPA members since 18 December 2020. This decision came after negotiations on a new agreement with the union failed and all internal dispute processes had been exhausted, according to the rescue practitioners. Those under "lock-out" are not allowed to render any services or get paid. The aim is to force them to accept the terms of a new employment agreement.

The rescue practitioners want SAAPA to accept a new agreement in terms of which salaries of all pilots will be reduced by 50%. Their allowance per day will also be reduced. SAA has instituted separate proceedings in the Labour Court and in the High Court against SAAPA and ALPA-SA, seeking to set aside the Regulating Agreement, which has its origins in 1998.

SAAPA and ALPA-SA allege that the lockout amounts to the suspension by the employer of all the provisions of the employment contracts of the locked-out employees, which is prohibited by the Companies Act and is, therefore, unlawful in their view.

SAA's shareholder, the Department of Public Enterprises, argues that in order for a restructured SAA to get off the ground, it is critical to reduce what it says is the the too-high cost structure relating to pilots in terms of a regulating agreement dating from 1988. In the DPE's view, the agreement also contributed to the lack of transformation at SAA.

A clause in SAAPA’s regulating agreement means that, notwithstanding any changes in ownership of SAA, the regulating agreement will remain in full operation. The DPE argues, therefore, that it will make SAA less attractive to potential investors if it remains in place.

Funding to implement SAA's business rescue plan - R10.5 billion - was allocated by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his medium term budget. It is supposed to cover voluntary severance and retrenchment packages (about R2 billion) for employees.

The rescue plan only provides for about R2 billion in working capital to get SAA going again. That is why it is critical for government to find a suitable strategic equity partner for SAA to get it going again. It is foreseen that a new SAA will initially require only 88 pilots.

SAAPA has said in the past that hanging onto its favourable regulating agreement is not the key issue, but rather the selection criteria proposed for retrenching and then rehiring pilots for a new SAA. In SAAPA's view, it comes down to retrenching and rehiring "based on race".