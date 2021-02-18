44m ago

add bookmark

SAA plane meant to fetch vaccines in Brussels never left the ground over 'compliance issues'

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAA planes can be used for ad hoc cargo charters for which the company is then commercially remunerated.
SAA planes can be used for ad hoc cargo charters for which the company is then commercially remunerated.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • An SAA flight meant to collect coronavirus vaccines in Brussels was prevented from taking off this week. 
  • The SA Civil Aviation Authority noted compliance issues relating to the correct certification of a non-SAA pilot training facility.
  • The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrived via a TUI airlines aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport late on Tuesday night. 

A South African Airways (SAA) plane that was supposed to fetch vaccines for SA in Brussels, Belgium, was prevented from departing earlier this week due to not being compliant with civil aviation regulations at the time, according to Captain Grant Back, chairperson of the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA).

Fin24 was told by a reliable source that the SAA aircraft is still parked on the tarmac and cannot be towed back as it is filled with fuel meant for its flight to Europe, which never took off.

The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrived via a TUI airlines aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport late on Tuesday night. 

"Apparently SACAA [the SA Civil Aviation Authority] picked up a host of issues, mostly about the training of the pilots to get them current. It does not relate to their competency, but is more about questions regarding the training facility outside of SAA which was used. This training facility apparently did not have the correct certification to allow it to do the training," says Back.

He says the pilots who were going to be used for the flight were not SAAPA members and, therefore, not locked out. 

Members of SAAPA have been locked out by SAA's business rescue practitioners since 18 December 2020, and negotiations to resolve the impasse are ongoing.

"SAA is now faced with a training problem. The company has already called training SAA pilots, asking if they would come back to do training. While SAAPA members remain locked out, it would be unlawful for them to tender their services," explains Back.

Furthermore, SAAPA intends to approach the CCMA regarding the non-payment of its members' 2019 13th cheque, which became due before SAA went into business rescue. The rest of the employees received theirs at the beginning of last year. Some of the pilots who resigned from SAAPA have in the meantime received this payment and three months' back pay.

SAA's rescue practitioners said on Thursday that SAA planes can be used for ad hoc cargo charters for which the company is then commercially remunerated. The first batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport late on Tuesday night, delivered by TUI Airways.

Exemption request

The SACAA responded that it was approached by SAA with a request for an exemption relating to a flight to Brussels.

"The SACAA thoroughly considered the operator's request for the said exemption, and directed the operator to provide further details relating to some of the risk-mitigating measures," the organisation said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"The concern that the SACAA had with the initial exemption application was in relation to the recency of their flight deck crew, whereby the applicant did not provide adequate details on mitigation measures."

SACAA points out that recency is a vital safety requirement for pilots as outlined in the Civil Aviation Regulations.

"It must also be noted that SAA had voluntarily ceased operations a while back. However, this does not mean that they had surrendered their Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to the SACAA. In that regard, their AOC remains valid even though they had put their operations temporarily on hold," states SACAA.

"Any operator [that] is not conducting regular flights, or [its] aircraft are not in regular service or operation for one reason or another, is expected to conduct the required maintenance on the aircraft, which may include preservation and return to service maintenance."

According to SACAA, SAA managed to address the concerns that were raised and the exemption application was granted on 16 February.

An aviation expert, who wants to remain anonymous but whose identity is known by Fin24, said the vaccines that the SAA plane was supposed to collect probably weighed less than a ton.

"To send an Airbus 340-600 and pay crew would have cost lots more than paying a freight company to deliver it," said the expert. 

* This article was updated with comment by SACAA. The DPE and Department of Health have been contacted and if any response is received, this article will be further updated.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Burning Fiscus | Is SAA a critical asset, or will taxpayers just keep coughing up?
Dudu Myeni dealt another blow in bid to halt delinquency order
Leaked document shows SAA received outstanding funding for voluntary severance packages
Read more on:
saapasaavaccinesaviationbusiness rescuecoronavirus
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.33
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.33)
Gold
1783.17
(+0.29)
Silver
27.23
(-0.53)
Platinum
1265.50
(0.00)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2380.50
(+0.15)
All Share
66822.31
(-0.43)
Top 40
61456.14
(-0.46)
Financial 15
12426.11
(-0.18)
Industrial 25
89193.32
(-0.59)
Resource 10
65914.25
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 947 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2373 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1259 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo