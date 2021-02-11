SAA rescue practitioners accuse three unions of abusing court procedures

SAA's business rescue practitioners are trying to finalise the substantial implementation of the airline's rescue plan.

One of the hurdles is concluding a settlement with all employees on back pay owed to them.

The rescue practitioners now accuse three unions who have not signed the settlement offer of abusing the court procedures.

The business rescue practitioners of South African Airways (SAA) accuse the three unions who have not signed final agreements regarding back pay and other employment issues, of "abusing" court procedures.



"SAA and the rescue practitioners have consistently endeavoured to comply with the letter and spirit of the Companies Act and the Labour Relations Act throughout the business rescue process," the practitioners said on Thursday.



The practitioners are trying to tick the final few boxes of implementing SAA's rescue plan before they can hand it back. In the mini-budget, the airline was given R10.5 billion for this purpose. The money does not include the restructuring of the airline into a "new SAA", and only provides for about R2 billion in working capital.



Between them, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the SAA Pilots' Associaition (Saapa) have launched a total of four court applications against SAA over the past year. SAA went into business rescue at the beginning of December 2019.



"While access to the courts is a respected right, the rescue practitioners are of the view that the use of the courts by the unions has hampered the business rescue process and in many instances the applications have been based on misguided arguments. This has been proven by the judgments in favour of the rescue practitioners in three of the four applications," the practitioners state.

Reopen back-pay applications

The rescue practitioners were recently requested by employees to reopen the application process for the official back-pay offer, to allow additional employees to take up the three-month offer in lieu of back-pay salaries. The process closed this week with a further 163 employees taking up the offer, thus increasing the take-up to 85% of all of SAA employees, including those employees who took voluntary severance packages.

Numsa and Sacca's urgent Labour Court application against an SAA back pay settlement agreement has been dismissed. | @Fin24https://t.co/KfhWGIDYve — News24 (@News24) February 8, 2021

The rescue practitioners point out that employees who have not settled and taken up the three-month back pay do not waive their statutory rights to the rest of the accumulated back pay, subject to the provisions of the Companies Act.



"It is unfortunate that after more than a year of business rescue proceedings at SAA, these three unions - Sacca, Numsa and Saapa - have consistently been at complete odds with the process, while other stakeholders have been able to negotiate solutions outside of the courts in order to move the business rescue process forward," says Siviwe Dongwana, one of the joint rescue practitioners. "However, the rescue practitioners will continue to work to create a platform such that they can deliver a newly structured and solvent airline".

Deadlock continues

The Labour Court recently ruled that the lockout by the rescue practitioners of Saapa members since 18 December 2020, was lawful. The deadlock between them continues.



The most recent application by Numsa and Sacca in the Labour Court was dismissed. The two unions sought an order declaring that the failure to pay three months' salary back pay, a 13th cheque and 5.9% salary increase backdated to April 2020 to employees who had not concluded the outstanding salary settlement agreement offered by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), was unlawful and unfair.



The unions also wanted the payment within seven days to union members who had not signed the official agreement. This was also dismissed. Furthermore, the two unions' opposition to an application by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be joined as a respondent in the application, was dismissed.

https://t.co/tgR9Z5oB3U | Former SAA employee pleads for severance payment as settlement is delayed https://t.co/qmtGjfyV55 — Fin24 (@Fin24) February 5, 2021

Judge André van Niekerk noted in his ruling that the opposition by the unions to the application by Gordhan "was nothing less than misguided, bordering on the frivolous". The judge ordered costs against the unions for having opposed that application, noting that he fails to appreciate why the taxpayer should ultimately be saddled with the costs of the application by the minister to be joined, when he should have been named as a respondent by the unions from the outset.



Furthermore, the judge upheld the argument by the practitioners that legal proceedings against a company in business rescue could only be instituted with the consent of the rescue practitioners or once the High Court granted leave to litigate. No such consent had been sought by or granted to the unions from or by the rescue practitioners or High Court.

Labour Court doesn't have jurisdiction

The judge also upheld the argument by the practitioners that the Labour Court does not have jurisdiction over significant elements of the two unions' claims. The judge found that it did not seem to him that SAA, in its capacity as an employer, acted unlawfully and that the members of Numsa and Sacca who opted not to sign the official back-pay offer, were not discriminated against.



These employees, who opted not to sign, were given the same opportunity provided to other employees and were, therefore, treated equally. Therefore, these employees retained their right to their full remuneration, even though they would not be paid that remuneration immediately.



The Labour Court further held that there was nothing improper or unlawful in an employer and employee agreeing to compromise a claim for remuneration.



In the view of Dongwana, the dismissal of the application "confirms the manner in which the rescue practitioners have complied with the law and their continued bona fides (honesty and sincerity of intention) when dealing with the unions throughout the business rescue process".

Employees react

An SAA pilot, who wants to remain anonymous, expressed his frustration with the rescue practitioners and the drawn-out process, which has gone on for over a year.



"I'm still not retrenched. I'm still unpaid. I've been locked out. My risk benefits have been denied. I believe I still have an employment contract. They have left employees in 'purgatory' for over a year," he says.

* Numsa, Sacca and Saapa were approached for comment and when any is received, this article will be updated.

