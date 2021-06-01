SAA subsidiaries one step closer to getting R2.7 billion lifeline

Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations has adopted a report on a Special Appropriation Bill which will make the transfer of R2.7 billion to SAA's subsidiaries possible.

The R2.7 billion is part of R10.5 billion which was allocated for the business rescue plan of SAA.

The committee has recommended that the National Assembly adopts the bill.

The subsidiaries of South African Airways (SAA) are one step closer to getting a R2.7 billion lifeline.



On Tuesday Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations (SCOA) adopted a report on the 2021 Special Appropriation Bill, which will make possible the transfer of the R2.7 billion from R10.5 billion allocated to SAA in the mini budget last year.

SCOA also recommended that the National Assembly should adopt the bill without amendments.

According to the committee's report, Mboweni, acting on request from Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, approved a total of R2.7 billion out of the R10.5 billion allocated in the 2020/21 financial year for the SAA business rescue process, to be reallocated to fund payments for financial assets of other SAA subsidiaries.

The bill proposes R1.663 billion for South African Airways Technical (SAAT), R819 million for Mango Airlines and R218 million for Air Chefs.

The bill was tabled by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni in February and was referred to the committee for consideration and to report to the National Assembly. The committee also held public hearings about the bill.

During the public hearings, aviation economist and chartered accountant Joachim Vermooten argued that the need to foster and "maintain a competitive civil aviation environment" is the underlying objective of the domestic air transport policy, as opposed to a policy of a state-subsidised monopoly.

He believes that the granting of state financial aid to Mango was contrary to the assurances regarding equal treatment of airlines and the role of government in an economically deregulated competitive domestic air transport market. Furthermore, reprioritising R2.7 billion away from SAA's business rescue plan in favour of the subsidiaries, implied that such an amount would have to be provided to the affected creditors somewhere in the future. This implies that further money would have to be appropriated for SAA at a later stage.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) submitted that the SAA rescue plan does not authorise the diversion of the R2.7 billion allocated to SAA to its subsidiaries. It argued that in line with the Companies Act, the business rescue plan was binding on SAA and the government.

It said the minister of finance, the minister of public enterprises and SAA should follow a separate process in accordance with the PFMA and related legislation to determine the need for funding to SAA’s subsidiaries - including whether the subsidiaries must be liquidated or not, considering the strain they place on SAA's continued sustainability.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), however, welcomed the bill. But the federation wants government to table a clear plan, urgently, that will ensure the revival and sustainability of the SAA Group and a jobs plan for staff.

After considering all the submissions, the committee decided to support the proposed reallocation of the R2.7 billion from SAA to its subsidiaries. At the same time, the committee recommends that SAA submits quarterly expenditure reports on the use of the proposed R2.7 billion by its subsidiaries.

SAA was in business rescue from 5 December 2019 until the end of April this year. The next big step in trying to get a "new SAA" going, is to find a strategic equity partner. Gordhan has indicated to Parliament that an announcement could be expected soon.