SAA vs pilots: Leaked document reveals demographics for new airline, punts pilot survey

Members of the SAA Pilots' Association have been locked out by the airline's business rescue practitioners since 18 December 2020.

SAA wants to survey the pilots directly to establish what support there is for the airline's proposals for retrenchment and rehiring.

The airline also sets out the demographics of the 88 pilots to be retained.

South African Airways (SAA) has approached pilots directly in order to establish what support there is for the airline's proposals for retrenchment and rehiring.



In an annexure a letter sent out on Tuesday, setting out how to take part in a survey in this regard, SAA also set out the demographics of its selection of the 88 pilots the state-owned airline's business rescue plan provides for to be retained as part of the "new SAA".

Members of the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA) have been locked out by airline's business rescue practitioners since 18 December 2020.

The rescue practitioners want SAAPA to agree to cancel its current regulating agreement and accept new terms of employment. A lockout means an employer is not obliged to pay salaries from the date of the lockout.

SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019 and effectively "mothballed" since May 2020.

SAA's creditors accepted the rescue plan in July 2019 and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni allocated R10.5 billion - taken from various other budgets - for implementing the plan.

In the letter sent out to all pilots, SAA says the settlement terms it offers includes a proposed salary settlement. The pilots have until noon on Saturday, 16 January, to indicate whether the terms offered by SAA is acceptable or not.

An addendum to this letter sets out the demographics aimed at when appointing the 88 pilots for the new SAA. The airline states that it believes the selection criteria for pilots, as contained in SAAPA's current regulation agreement, should be dismissed as being "of unfairly discriminatory nature", negatively impacting on the company's employment equity objectives, and will result in a disproportionate number of African, coloured and Indian pilots being selected for dismissal.

SAA proposes an agreement that the 88 pilots to be retained consist of 30 African pilots (34%); eight coloured pilots (9%); 12 Indian pilots (14%) and 38 white pilots (43%). Women would make up about 22% of the group of 88.

"Pilot selection will be conducted per demographic grouping; the last-in-first-out (LIFO) principle will be applied to each group separately in order to achieve the required numbers in each instance. Where appointment to the captain grade is required, LIFO will be applied, in addition to the normal recruitment and selection process, within each demographic group," the letter states.

The letter points out that accepting the proposal is not open for individual acceptance because only SAAPA can agree to cancel the regulatory agreement. Since only SAAPA can negotiate for all pilots - whether they are members or not - indicating acceptance of the proposal can only be treated as a survey on the extent to which it is acceptable to pilots overall.

"We encourage you to demand and encourage that SAAPA accept the terms of the lockout, alternatively conclude the agreed settlement. The company hereby invites all pilots, regardless of union affiliation, to access the online application to indicate whether they, as a matter of principle and as employees of SAA, regardless of union affiliation, would be in favour of accepting this settlement offer or not. This merely indicates your preference and does not constitute any enforceable legal acceptance," states the letter.

"Please be advised that this process does not seek to replace nor by-pass SAAPA as the sole bargaining agent for SAA pilots, but merely serves to communicate directly with you as an employee what SAA as an employer has already communicated to SAAPA and, in turn, by indicating your preference enables you to also convey your views directly to the company.

"Finally, we ask that you please carefully consider what is in your and your family's best interest going forward, as well as SAA's future."

Captain Grant Back, chair of SAAPA, said on Wednesday that SAAPA is aware of the survey that SAA is using "to bash" the union and cause disunity among its members.

"SAAPA remains the only representative body that can talk for all pilots, whether they are members or not. We have advised our members not to do the survey and we will use our own measures to indicate what strategy to use going forward," he said.

Just how hardball the standoff between SAA and SAAPA has become is indicated in the locked-out pilots not being allowed to use flight simulators at SAA anymore, even if they pay for it themselves.

SAA rents out its simulators to outside airlines. Some of the SAA pilots have been paying privately to keep their licenses current. SAA now refuses to have locked-out SAAPA members, including those who resigned from the union after 18 December, use these.

In a separate letter, dated 11 January, the airline informs all SAA employees that it has commenced with the selection and placement process of certain employment categories. The selection and placement process for customer service agents has commenced according to the last-in-first-out principle.

The selection and placement process for cabin crew and pursers have already been completed according to the last-in-first-out principle.

Cabin crew employees, who have received regret letters, are able to complete career profiles for non-management positions. The career profiles will be used to re-match employees against all unfilled positions, prior to positions being advertised.