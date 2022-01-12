SAB 'disappointed' after it's denied leave to appeal alcohol ban case

The Supreme Court of Appeal has refused to grant SAB leave to appeal a challenge of government's alcohol ban.

SAB turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal after it lost an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court.

The Supreme Court of Appeal said is of the opinion that "there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal.

The South African Breweries (SAB) is disappointed by the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss its application for leave to appeal in its challenge of government's ban on alcohol sales implemented in June 2021.

The ban was the fourth of its kind since the national lockdown started. SAB applied on an urgent basis to have it be declared unlawful and invalid, and wanted it to be reviewed and set aside.

SAB argued that Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not have the necessary powers to introduce the regulations that would suspend the sale of alcohol, and that the move should have been submitted to more scrutiny by parliament.

In July, the Western Cape High Court dismissed this urgent application. It ruled that the regulations are not inconsistent with existing legislation, and that the minister has the power to suspend the distribution of liquor during in a state of disaster.

SAB eventually turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which also denied this application.

The Supreme Court of Appeal said "there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard."

SAB said on Wednesday that it brought the application for leave to appeal "in a final bid to protect the lives and livelihoods of our employees, value chain partners and all of those who rely upon our industry, including farmers, truck drivers, suppliers, retailers and tavern owners". It said that "out of respect of the legal process, SAB will not be commenting further on any details pertaining to the case".