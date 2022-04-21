17m ago

add bookmark

Sappi: 45 000 tons of inventory damaged in KZN floods

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supplied by Sappi

Some 45 000 tons of Sappi’s inventory (including 30 000 tons of dissolving pulp) were damaged due to the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, while the company also suffered lost production of 23 000 tons.

The company expects insurance payouts of around $28 million (around R431 million), which means there will be no material impact on its profit for the year.

There has also not been any material damage to any of its plants.

The Tugela and Stanger mills are fully operational, while the Saiccor Mill will take a few days to ramp up to full capacity.

The company said its immediate focus is on reinstating logistical supply chains for raw materials and finished goods.

"Although the Port of Durban resumed operations, export deliveries could be impacted negatively for a few weeks due to damage to access roads, congestion and limited availability of vessel space," Sappi said.

Damage to public infrastructure - including rail and road connections  - will take time to restore, but alternative transport arrangements have been made, Sappi says.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sappikzn floods
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-2.3%
Rand - Pound
20.06
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
16.69
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.8%
Gold
1,946.06
-0.6%
Silver
24.56
-2.5%
Palladium
2,397.50
-2.6%
Platinum
974.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,418
-0.5%
All Share
73,351
-0.6%
Resource 10
79,659
-3.0%
Industrial 25
80,507
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,495
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo