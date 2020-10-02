Sasol to sell $2 billion US chemicals stake to LyondellBasell

Sasol has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its US base chemicals business to LyondellBasell Industries for $2 billion to help pay down debt.

The unit will become a joint venture between the South African company and the US chemicals giant, Sasol said in a statement Friday. The deal is expected to be completed this year.

Sasol has been looking to reduce borrowings after a series of cost overruns and delays at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana put its covenants under pressure. The US chemicals sale will cut debt to about $8 billion from $10 billion, the company said, improving its financial position.