19m ago

add bookmark

Saudi Aramco in $12.4 billion oil pipeline deal

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The EIG-led consortium will hold a 49% stake in a new oil pipeline company.
The EIG-led consortium will hold a 49% stake in a new oil pipeline company.
Getty Images
  • Saudi Aramco has secured a $12.4 billion deal to sell a minority stake of a new oil pipeline business to a consortium, led by EIG Global Energy Partners.
  • The announcement comes as Aramco faces pressure to maintain hefty dividend payments to the Saudi government.
  • Aramco's debt has climbed as Saudi Arabia, last year was hit by low prices and sharp cuts in production triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said it has struck a 12.4-billion-dollar deal to sell a minority stake in a newly formed oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

The deal underscores how Aramco - the kingdom's cash cow - seeks to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

"Upon closing, Aramco will receive upfront proceeds of around $12.4 billion, further strengthening its balance sheet through one of the largest energy infrastructure deals globally," the company said in a statement late Friday.

"As part of the transaction, a newly-formed Aramco subsidiary, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco's stabilised crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period."

The EIG-led consortium will hold a 49% stake in the subsidiary, Aramco said, adding that it will retain "full ownership and operational control".

In a separate statement, EIG, a Washington-based energy investment firm, said the new venture is valued at approximately $25.3 billion.

The deal covers all of Aramco's "existing and future stabilised crude pipelines" in the kingdom, an elaborate network that connects oil fields to downstream facilities, EIG said.

"We are proud to partner with Aramco in this marquee global infrastructure asset," said EIG chairman R. Blair Thomas.

Neither company said which other firms were part of the consortium.

The announcement comes as Aramco faces pressure to maintain hefty dividend payments to the Saudi government, its biggest shareholder, despite posting consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019.

Last month, Aramco posted a 44.4% slump in 2020 net profit due to lower crude prices, piling pressure on government finances as Riyadh pursues multi-billion dollar projects to diversify the economy.

The company's debt has climbed as Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, was hammered last year by the double whammy of low prices and sharp cuts in production triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, Aramco said it stuck by its commitment to pay shareholders dividends worth $75 billion in 2020 - an amount that exceeds the declared profit and available cash flow.

Saudi 'crown jewel' 

"The (EIG) deal marks an innovative step for Aramco as it seeks to monetise assets to pay down debt, maintain its dividend payments and fund planned investments," the Energy Intelligence group said.

Long seen as the kingdom's "crown jewel", Aramco and its assets were once tightly under government control and considered off-limits to outside investment.

But with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing to implement his "Vision 2030" reform programme, the kingdom has shown readiness to cede some control.

Aramco sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

In January, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom would sell more Aramco shares in the coming years.

He said future share offerings would be a key way to boost the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund which is the main engine of its diversification efforts.

In a major new diversification push late last month, Saudi Arabia announced plans to pump investments worth $3.2 trillion into the national economy by 2030, roping in the kingdom's biggest companies including Aramco.

Under a programme named "Shareek", or partner, Aramco and other top Saudi companies will lead the investment drive by contributing five trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) over the next decade, Prince Mohammed said.

In a briefing to reporters, he added that the companies, many of them listed, had agreed to lower their dividends and redirect the money into the domestic economy in exchange for incentives such as subsidies.

In the statement announcing the deal with the EIG-led group, Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said the company was "capitalising on new opportunities that also align strategically with the recently-launched Shareek programme".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saudi aramcooil
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1240 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3096 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1669 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo