Searcher: Unlikely we'll start more seismic surveys in SA without business certainty

West Coast fishing communities on Thursday will defend an interdict against seismic survey activity.

Searcher, the company that is conducting the survey, is doubtful that it will conduct more surveys in SA.

Legal challenges like these make it hard to justify further investment, according to Searcher.

The Western Cape High Court will soon decide whether an interdict on seismic survey activity off the West Coast will remain in place.

The seismic survey conducted by Australian-based geoscience data company Searcher, is being challenged by West Coast fishing communities who say that they were not consulted on the activity.

On 7 February, Judge Daniel Thulare ruled that Searcher temporarily halt its seismic activity, pending a hearing for the interim interdict.

Searcher had sought leave to appeal the interim-interim interdict, but this was dismissed. The hearing for the interim interdict will take place on Thursday. West Coast fishing communities want this to remain in place pending a legal challenge of Searcher's reconnaissance permit. They want the high court to review it and set it aside.

This is Searcher's first survey in South Africa. It has conducted many around the world. But it is doubtful the company would pursue more in South Africa given the legal challenge with which it has been hit.



"We had hoped to do more in South Africa, but it is highly unlikely that we will start any new surveys unless there is business certainty in South Africa," said Alan Hopping, VP of Searcher. "If all approvals keep getting challenged once operations begin, which now seems to be the norm, then it is obviously very hard to justify any further investment," he added.

According to Searcher, the collected survey data can be used for a number of purposes. It provides a greater understanding of the country's geology and could be purchased by companies in South Africa and globally. It could potentially encourage foreign investment into South Africa.

Petroleum Agency South Africa is the custodian of the data, and viewing rights is available to all South Africans, according to Searcher.

"The data can be viewed for academic research purposes, and it can be purchased or viewed by oil and gas companies in order to evaluate the probability of hydrocarbons in South Africa and the area specifically," Hopping said. Furthermore, the data can be used for the development of offshore wind farms and carbon storage projects.

But for now, with the interim interim interdict in place, Searcher has not been able to collect a lot of data.

According to Searcher the cost of a survey is approximately $25 million (around R380 million), but they can cost up to $100 million ( about R1.5 billion). If oil and gas reserves are detected, the investment into South Africa can translate into billions of dollars, said Hopping.



He referred to a recent oil find off the coast of Namibia, which is expected to attract billions of investment into the country.

"We do know for sure from previous surveys in the area that South Africa shares very similar geology as Namibia, so the chance of success here is high," said Hopping. This find was a result of another survey conducted a few years back - it takes a few years from surveying stages to make discoveries, he said. Seismic surveys generally de-risk projects and promote further foreign investment.



Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has previously spoken out against objections to oil and gas development in the country, which is a deterrence to investment.

Hopping said that South Africans are employed on the team conducting the West Coast survey, and they could lose their jobs if it is unable to continue. These include marine mammal observers, a fishing liaison officer and environmental specialists. There is also an added economic benefit of the surveys regarding the use of local port facilities and fuel.



Regarding the West Coast survey, the reconnaissance permit is valid for one year and will expire in November. The window period to conduct the seismic survey is also limited - Searcher will have to complete the survey by May, as sea conditions become too rough in winter.

"It is extremely unlikely we would be able to do this again," Hopping said. The risk that a new permit would be challenged also makes it difficult to justify re-investment, he emphasised.