1h ago

add bookmark

South Africa should not 'rush' move away from coal, says Mantashe

accreditation
Helen Reid and Alexander Winning
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe warned again of the economic risks of phasing out coal, saying "we must not collapse our economy because we are greedy of green funding".
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe warned again of the economic risks of phasing out coal, saying "we must not collapse our economy because we are greedy of green funding".
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24

South Africa must manage its transition away from coal-fired power generation systematically and not rush a switch to renewable energy sources, Mining and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

"I am not saying coal for ever ... I am saying let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional," Mantashe said when asked how China's pledge to not build new coal power stations abroad would affect South Africa.

"We are not a developed economy, we don't have all alternative sources," he added, speaking at the Joburg Indaba virtual mining conference.

South Africa aims to cut coal's share of the energy mix to less than 60% by 2030 from around 75% now while increasing the share of wind and solar power to around 25%.

The minister pointed to China's own energy needs as an example of what could go wrong if a transition is attempted too quickly.

"Xi Jinping is now increasing the import of coal, as we talk now, for China," he said.

Ahead of next month's COP26 climate conference, Mantashe said he is supportive of "green financing" to support South Africa's energy transition, if it can be secured.

State power utility Eskom, Africa's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has been pitching to investors for billions of dollars of concessional financing to help it move away from coal and embrace cleaner energy sources. It hopes to announce a deal at COP26. read more

Pressure on coal-fired power generation is rising globally and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said funding, insurance and technology are all becoming "constrained" for new coal power stations.

Mantashe warned again of the economic risks of phasing out coal, saying "we must not collapse our economy because we are greedy of green funding".

The coal mining sector had 91 459 direct employees last year according to industry body the Minerals Council.

Speaking at the same conference, Eskom's de Ruyter said the electricity sector is the quickest and cheapest to decarbonise, and that the utility has an opportunity to pursue viable renewable energy projects.

South Africa has some of the best renewable energy resources in the world, he said, citing the famously windy Cape coast in particular.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede manta­sheeskomcoalrenewable energy
Rand - Dollar
14.92
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.28
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,753.34
-0.5%
Silver
22.42
-0.9%
Palladium
1,894.28
-0.2%
Platinum
983.39
-0.9%
Brent Crude
80.83
-2.1%
Top 40
58,252
+1.3%
All Share
64,693
+1.1%
Resource 10
58,973
+2.5%
Industrial 25
82,816
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,302
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 290 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 380 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 674 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
46% - 1165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before...

8h ago

MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before its implementation date?
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo