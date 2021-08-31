Special Tribunal slaps ex-Transnet project head and supplier with R26m tab for secret profits

The SIU's Special Tribunal found that Herber Msagala had received "secret profits" from Transnet supplier IGS Consulting while he was working for the entity.

A Special Investigating Unit probe found payments in Msagala's Family Investment Trust from IGS to the tune of millions.

The Special Tribunal found that Msagala tried to hide his relationship with IGS during disciplinary proceedings.

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Special Tribunal has found that former Transnet head of capital projects, Herbert Msagala, had an inappropriate relationship with supplier IGS Consulting and benefitted from secret profits to the tune of R26 million.



This judgment by Judge Lebogang Modiba on Tuesday brings closure to a matter that has been six years in the making, after Transnet detected the funds following a lifestyle audit of Msagala and disciplinary proceedings. Transnet got forensics group Nexus and the SIU to probe the matter.

The judgment went into great detail regarding the payments made into the Msagala Family Investment Trust, which were traced back to IGS Consulting, all while Msagala was working for Transnet.

Modiba said while the amounts Transnet still stands to recover will be subject to further investigations, the evidence before the Special Tribunal showed that Msagala tried to hide his relationship with IGS and one Mr Sithole during the Transnet disciplinary proceedings.

Modiba said Msagala also failed to participate in Transnet's second round of disciplinary proceedings and the Special Tribunal's trial. She said a punitive cost order was warranted, but not on Msagala's wife and daughter, as transactions related to the secret profits were done in their name and likely without their knowledge.

"The plaintiffs are granted leave to amend the particulars of claim reflected in 2021. Msagala, the trust, the trustees ... are to pay Transnet R26 million," said Modiba.

She added that permission to execute against Msagala's retirement funds was granted.

"It is important to recognise the role played by witnesses in these matters. They agreed to assist the state - often at a huge personal risk. They sacrificed time and resources to give evidence and testify in court," Modiba said.

Modiba said Msagala opened one bank account for the trust, where he mainly received cash deposits from money correlated from IGS. Evidence also suggests that several cheques were presented for payment from Msagala to his Transnet-appointed security guard.

The evidence suggested more than 20 cheques were cashed into the trust at the Standard Bank Sandton City branch, which is also the trust's mother branch.

Among other things, the evidence found deposits of 12 000 R200 notes, which renders Msagala's claim that his additional income came from other businesses improbable.

The SIU investigations were conducted by investigator Vervendhan Govender.



"Govender's evidence establishes beyond reasonable doubt that the deposits made into the account were made from IGS," Modiba said.



Assets purchased from the funds included a properties Bedworth Park in 2015 for R1.46 million, a Steyn City property for R7 million and another in Harrismith for R840 000. The total value of properties acquired between 2015 and 2016 stood at R15.2 million.

The investigations also found that 36 cars were owned by the Msagala Family Trust, although they were paid for through Msagala's current account. Msagala's daughter, Bonolo, had no income and was only 17 when properties were purchased in her name.

Modiba said Msagala received secret profits to the tune of R26 million during the time that he was working at Transnet, which was in breach of his declaration and disclosure obligations to the entity.

She found that IGS, Msagala and Sithole intentionally and unlawfully acted in concert to benefit Msagala at the expense of Transnet.

"IGS and Sithole are jointly and severally liable for the secret profits for the amounts sent to Msagala. [The] investigation into Msagala's and IGS's payments is continuing. Evidence is being progressively unearthed [regarding] R18 million and another R8 million from IGS and Sithole," she added.

Modiba said further investigations against Msagala had been ongoing since 2017, when the Nexus investigation started its probe. The properties purchased with the funds have been forfeited to the state.

