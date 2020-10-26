20m ago

add bookmark

State capture: 'Glaring' lack of compliance at limping Denel, inquiry hears

Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Arms manufacturer Denel has been grappling with governance and financial issues.
Arms manufacturer Denel has been grappling with governance and financial issues.
  • Denel has been on a downward spiral in the past three years and has been crippled by financial and governance issues.
  • The state-owned weapons manufacturer has approached the Department of Defence for a R683-million bailout. 
  • Former board member Nonyameko Mandindi said meetings would often include items that were not part of the agenda.


Poor governance at Denel took centre stage at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, as current board chairperson Monhla Hlahla painted a picture of an organisation where compliance had taken a back seat. 

Hlahla is one of the state-owned defence company’s 12 interim board members appointed by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in 2018 to turn the beleaguered entity around.

'Very glaring'

"The general lack of appreciation of the need to comply is very glaring, and you were not sure whether it is because everyone is stressed - they don’t know whether or not they are going to get paid, or is it just the way things are at Denel?" said Hlahla, describing the state of the company when the new board came in.

She explained that staff had not been doing tasks that every SOE should be acquainted with, such as meeting with the Treasury monthly to ensure that the Denel stayed financially compliant. 

"There was almost a general lack of awareness and therefore accountability."
- Monhla Hlahla

Denel has been on a downward spiral in the past three years and has been crippled by financial issues, poor governance and allegations of involvement in state capture. Just this month, it approached the Department of Defence for a R683-million bailout. 

There have also been various criminal and forensic investigations on the company by law firms ENS Africa, Dentons, Bowmans, BDO, Ngidi, the South African Police Service and the Special Investigating Unit. 

Hlala said the state-owned entity was in a deep liquidity crisis when the new board came in with staff in limbo about whether or not their salaries would be paid. She added that the employees had turned to the board for a solution on how the company had found itself in dire straits and how it would get itself out.

The chairperson explained that one of the challenges at Denel relate to its lack of information management, like keeping up-to-date minutes that makes it impossible to learn from the past.

Earlier on Monday, the inquiry had heard from former board member Nonyameko Mandindi, who was appointed in May 2015 and resigned in July 2016. Mandindi told the inquiry that the company’s meetings would include issues that had not been tabled for discussion and not prepared for.

One was the audit risk committee’s request in September 2015 that the assess then group CEO Rias Saloojee’s competence as well as that of then CFO Fikile Mhlontlo and company secretary Elizabeth Africa. Mandindi said the move seemed to be hasty since the request was just a few months after the board was appointed and it was too soon for it to make a judgment on the trio.

She said she had raised her issues around the expectation that the board would assess and perhaps make a decision on whether the executives should be suspended, but never got a response to her letters and emails.

The inquiry will continue on Tuesday.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Beaten up' by state capture, Denel needs more government funding to survive
ANALYSIS | Ramaphosa looks to crack Gordian knot of parastatals in recovery plan
Denel risks being placed in 'business rescue' or 'liquidation', warns Treasury
Read more on:
denelstate capture inquiry
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.10)
Gold
1903.18
(+0.27)
Silver
24.30
(-0.51)
Platinum
874.00
(-2.42)
Brent Crude
41.25
(0.00)
Palladium
2349.00
(-0.78)
All Share
54890.88
(-0.81)
Top 40
50286.90
(-0.80)
Financial 15
10644.91
(-1.35)
Industrial 25
74457.36
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52092.66
(-0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
24% - 75 votes
No, I did not.
53% - 168 votes
My landlord refused
24% - 75 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo