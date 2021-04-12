42m ago

add bookmark

Still no sign of money to top up partial payment of SAA Technical staff

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAAT is a subsidiary of SAA. Unlike its parent company, not in business rescue.
SAAT is a subsidiary of SAA. Unlike its parent company, not in business rescue.
  • The management of SAA Technical are still trying to find money to top up partial payment of employees.
  • The question has been raised in the past whether it is fair to expect full time work for partial pay.
  • SAAT's management says the company is of strategic importance for the country's aviation industry.

Attempts by the management of South African Airways Technical (SAAT) to work towards the improvement of the partial payment of March salaries continued until Saturday morning, but were unfortunately unsuccessful, employees were told in a letter at the weekend.

This was after meetings were held with unions on Friday.

SAAT is a subsidiary of SAA. Unlike its parent company, it is not in business rescue. 

"ExCo will tirelessly continue to engage with the board and shareholder to secure short and medium term solution around the SAAT financial challenges, while the current customer activity and revenue streams remain depressed," the letter states. 

"Immediate focus is also on optimising recoveries from customers for work taking place this month, so we can enable prospects of paying April salaries." 

The management indicate that the plight and difficulties faced by employees are fully understood and continued to be conveyed to the shareholder.

"We are given updates on measures put in place at board and shareholder level to resolve financial challenges facing SAAT, given its strategic status in the country's aviation strategy, as well as in the economic recovery at national level," states the letter. 

"SAAT continues to grapple with challenges facing the aviation industry as a whole, given the continued impact of the global pandemic. It was for this reason that ExCo had no choice but to communicate the alternative staff deployment and short time working arrangements to employees. It is in the interest of both SAAT and our employees that these measures are put in place, so  we can enable prospects of securing our future. This decision was not taken lightly."

After initially being hopeful to be able to pay March salaries in full on 1 April this year, SAAT's management had to inform employees that "unforeseen challenges" prevented them from honouring this promise. According to SAAT management, this was beyond its control. 

The question has been raised in the past how SAAT employees can be expected to work full time if they are not paid in full.

The Department of Public Enterprises hopes to obtain a special allocation from Parliament, which is currently in recess, in order for R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion provided for SAA in the mini-budget in October last year, to go to the airline's subsidiaries SAAT, Mango and AirChefs.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saasaataviationbusiness rescueairlines
USD/ZAR
14.62
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1243 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3105 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo