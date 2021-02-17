Three ArcelorMittal employees missing after a 90 metre stack collapses at Vanderbijlpark plant

The search is on for three employees after a portion of a 90 meter stack collapsed at a coke battery of ArcelorMittal in Vanderbijlpark.



According to a statement by the company, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



The portion of the stack that collapsed fell onto a control room where three employees were working. They are currently unaccounted for.



Search and rescue teams are on the site and, according to the company, all efforts are focused on finding the missing employees. The cause of the incident is as yet unknown, but a full investigation has been launched.



All relevant authorities have been notified and the company is providing its full support in this regard. The company has also reached out to the families of the missing employees to offer assistance.



"The safety of our employees and contractors remain of primary concern and our focus now is on the search for our employees and to give support to their families. A full investigation is to follow to understand what happened and to avoid this happening in future," the company said.

* This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

