38m ago

add bookmark

Total asks Mozambique staff to leave as attacks draw near to liquid natural gas project

Matthew Hill and Francois de Beaupuy
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: Justin Brown
Picture: Justin Brown

Total SE asked some staff to vacate its $20 billion (about R293 billion) Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project as Islamist militants are staging attacks increasingly closer to the site.

Fighters linked to Islamic State raided a town less than 5 kilometers from the construction camp this week of what is Africa’s largest private investment, ratcheting up risks for the planned LNG export terminal on Mozambique’s northern coastline. While the heavily guarded site hasn’t been attacked yet, militants have made threats that they may do so.

Total “has temporarily reduced its workforce on site in response to the prevailing environment,” the company said in an emailed response to questions on Friday. The situation is being reviewed continuously, it said.

The southern African nation has so far struggled to contain an insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province that began in October 2017 and that’s killed about 2,500 people while prompting 570,000 to flee their homes.

Mozambique is hoping that LNG projects such as Total’s will transform one of the world’s poorest countries and catapult it to being a major global exporter of the fuel.

The coronavirus pandemic has further weighed on the decision to reduce personnel, Total said.

The Mozambique LNG project, set to start production in 2024, was the site of the country’s first coronavirus cases in April, which led to works being suspended until June. There was a new outbreak detected at the project last month, Maputo-based news website @Verdade reported.

Total has a 26.5% shareholding in the project that it bought for $3.9 billion in September 2019.

-With assistance from Borges Nhamire.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mozambique insurgents stage closest attack yet to Total's liquefied natural gas site
Mozambique troops fight off attack near R292 billion LNG project
Islamic state-linked fighters seize key Mozambique LNG port town
Read more on:
totalmozambiqueislamic statelng
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-1.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
51.72
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 526 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1321 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 714 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo