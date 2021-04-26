1h ago

add bookmark

Total declares 'force majeure', suspends Mozambique LNG project over security concerns

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The town of Palma in Mozambique is said to be deserted.
The town of Palma in Mozambique is said to be deserted.
Ali Makram Ghareeb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

French energy company Total confirmed on Monday that it has withdrawn all personnel from its northern Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project's Afungi site due to the "evolution of the security situation" in the Cabo Delgado province in the country.

Insurgents, with links to the Islamic State, attacked a town nearby earlier this year.

In August, a memorandum of understanding with Total was inked and with it came the promise of manifold benefits for the economy and the people of Mozambique.

The $20 billion gas project in Mozambique is one of the biggest private investments in Africa. Total bought a 26.5% stake in the LNG development for $3.9 billion in 2019. The aim was to start gas shipments in 2024. 

Total has now said that the company, as operator of the Mozambique LNG project, is declaring "force majeure" - which means that parties in an agreement or contract cannot fulfill their obligations due to circumstances beyond their control, a so called "act of God". 

"Total expresses its solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique and wishes that the actions carried out by the government of Mozambique and its regional and international partners will enable the restoration of security and stability in Cabo Delgado province in a sustained manner," it said in a statement.




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
totalmozambiquemozambique attacksenergygas
USD/ZAR
14.25
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.83
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,779.49
(+0.1)
Silver
26.08
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,240.00
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,893.21
(+1.2)
All Share
67,375
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,500
(+0.0)
Financial 15
12,229
(+0.9)
Industrial 25
86,639
(-0.4)
Resource 10
69,504
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1309 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3266 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1753 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo