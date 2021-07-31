Toyota's Johan van Zyl has died

Dr Johan van Zyl, the executive chairperson of Toyota South Africa Motors, has died at the age of 63.

A spokesperson confirmed his death. Fin24 understands that he died of Covid-19 complications, at a Pretoria hospital.

Van Zyl, who was born in Springs in Gauteng in June 1958, had a long career with the auto manufacturer - having started at Toyota South Africa Motors in 1993 as the director of the sales and dealer network, Carmag reported.

He was appointed CEO of Toyota SA in 2002. Just over a decade later in 2013, he was promoted to become CEO of Toyota in Africa.

In recent years, he served as CEO of Toyota Motor Europe and as the operating officer of Toyota Motor Corporation.

