Transnet lifts force majeure, but websites still down following cyberattack

accreditation
Carin Smith
Although Transnet's force majeure at its ports ended on Monday, the impact of the recent cyberattack is still evident in websites not being operational.

According to Jolanda Andrag, head of Agri SA's Commodity Chamber, they were informed by Transnet by late afternoon on Monday that all ports are now operating at 100%. The ports in Gqeberha were, however, experiencing delays due to strong winds. 

"Transnet said it has a close-to-normal movement rate of goods in all other ports. It urges transporters to collect goods 24/7 to ensure swift clearance on the land side of ports," said Andrag.

She added that industry has commended Transnet Port Terminals for its effort to recover operations.

Terry Gale, chair of the Exporters Club Western Cape, confirmed that Transnet's websites were still down by Monday afternoon. This is hampering operations due to information coming through slowly. In the meantime, updates have to be sent by email.

"The force majeure has been lifted, thankfully," said Gale.

On 22 July, Transnet was hit by a "cyberattack, security intrusion and sabotage", according to the company, with its division Transnet Port Terminals being among the hardest hit. The hack disrupted normal processes and damaged equipment and information, culminating in the declaration of a force majeure at the ports' container terminals.

Transnet has been asking clients to help with the evacuation of containers in order to make space for new containers coming in. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said all external links are up nationally for all the ports, but there have been constraints to warehousing for certain goods outside the ports.

