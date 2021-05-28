35m ago

Transnet needed Regiments' capacity for big transactions, Anoj Singh tells Zondo

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh testifies at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on 27 May.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh defended the decision to appoint Regiments Capital as a transaction advisor.
  • Singh said there was no capacity in Transnet's treasury to handle this transaction and funding facility for the locomotive, which needed to raise R50 billion.
  • He denied instructing Transnet treasury staff into expediting the approval of Regiments-linked transaction advisory contracts.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh again defended the decision to appoint Regiments Capital as a transaction advisor on major transactions Transnet undertook while he was at the state-owned freight and logistics company.

Singh returned to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday morning after he was grilled about the process behind Regiments Capital taking on the role of a transaction advisor for a loan facility at Transnet.

The Thursday morning session focused on the procurement of the 1 064 locomotive, which Transnet undertook with McKinsey & Company and Regiments Capital brought along as transaction advisor and supply development partner, respectively.

Transnet was one of the many targets of the state capture project which saw the Gupta family score lucrative contracts from South Africa's state-owned companies where payments to suppliers found their ways to Gupta-linked companies implicated in alleged money laundering including Albertine, Homix and Sahara Computers.

On Friday morning evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh read a written submission to the commission from the former treasurer of Transnet, Mathane Makgatho, which she wrote to say she disapproved of Regiments being appointed for transaction advisory at Transnet when Nedbank Capital was familiar with this work.

Singh said there was no capacity in Transnet's treasury to handle this transaction and funding facility for the locomotive which needed to raise R50 billion, which the local market couldn't satisfy, and which S&P expected to honour in terms of the Ethics for Professional Accountants ratios.

"I sent a letter to China Development Bank [CDB] letting them know that Regiments would be lead negotiator of this contract. They failed to reach conclusions with CDB on that fact. Makgatho was new as the treasurer and she had not run a treasury before," said Singh.

Myburgh pointed out that concerns were raised by Makgatho that having the biggest transaction in its existence negotiated by an outsider exposed Transnet to unnecessary risk. Singh said different risk management teams were included in the process.

"Notwithstanding the fact that Regiments was involved, it did not override any of the normal internal processes that would happen. Regiments was bringing options to the table with differing thinking or alternatives. It was then up to us to decide if those alternatives were appropriate or not," Singh said.

Myburgh pointed out that Makgatho testified to the commission in 2019 that a proposed facility intended for Regiments to advise on was higher than domestic bonds and that Transnet would have to pay an additional R150 million more in annual interest payments that it would with other facilities or domestic bonds.

She said it could potentially cause Transnet to suffer R750 million in losses over a five-year period, but that Singh instructed her to process the approval on the same day. Singh said he would not have instructed Makgatho to process the approval within a day. She testified that she asked then-CEO Brian Molefe to intervene, and the proposal was never approved.

'I don't recall'

"I don't recall Mr Molefe engaging me on this matter. This was never discussed. This is something that was phased in reality. I would have asked Makgatho to engage with Nedbank and ask her why Regiments needed to be involved in this as a conduit," Singh responded.

Singh justified the need for an outside transaction advisory mechanism for larger Transnet transactions because borrowing overseas had a cost consideration, as borrowing in dollars was more expensive than borrowing in rands.

"The reason why we opted for Regiments to partner with Transnet to negotiate the facility with China Development Bank is because we needed to satisfy the S&P requirements in terms of the A&B [Ethics for Professional Accountants] ratio. If you go into the details of the loan agreement the facility was R2.5 billion, but the commitment to draw down was only R1.5 billion," he said.

Singh said Regiments worked in concert with Transnet and CDB and that legal and tax personal could not have engaged with these matters if Regiments was unilaterally running roughshod on the process.

"They had an opportunity to engage with CDB for a period of time. When those engagements broke down, I approached Regiments. There was no point in time that I can recall where Regiments had exclusive or unfettered access to the locomotive manufacturers or China Development Bank," Singh said.

Singh denied that he excluding Makgatho from the data room as the data room was not under Singh's control at the time. He also denied pressuring her into processing the approval of Regiments-linked transaction advisory contracts.

