Transnet was my labour of love, ex-boss Gama tells state capture inquiry

Former Transnet executive Siyabonga Gama has denied being involved in state capture.

In his opening statement on Wednesday, he lashed out at witnesses who had testified against him, saying the allegations were "vindictive".

According to Gama, the success and wellbeing of Transnet was a "lifelong passion" for him.

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has rejected evidence presented by witnesses before the Zondo Commission, which sought to portray him as being involved in state capture machinery.

Gama's name and that of other former senior executives at the state-owned logistics firm, including his predecessor Brian Molefe and Chief Financial Offer Anoj Singh, have been drawn into allegations of misconduct, including the irregular awarding of lucrative contracts.

In his first day before the inquiry, which has heard a litany of evidence relating to claims of corruption and fraud in the public sector and organs of state, Gama bemoaned the tainting of his name. Gama said allegations had been made about him without proof, adding that he had taken these allegations "seriously".

Like Molefe, Gama made an opening statement before proceeding with his evidence, using the opportunity to lash out at those who have alleged he was linked to wrongdoing. He took particular issue with the evidence of former head of Transnet legal services Siyabulela Mapoma and Bowmans director Christopher Todd, who were involved in his disciplinary action prior to his suspension in 2009.

He said Todd tried to mislead the commission by stating that his appointment as the head of Transnet Freight Rail was not based on merit and that he had been handpicked by former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba to "contribute to the project which is now known as state capture".

'Vindictive' allegations

"Todd's contention is that I did not qualify for the job of group chief executive at Transnet, but he does not indicate what he bases his false assertion on."

He added: "I think his allegations are worse than false, they are vindictive because Todd was involved in my disciplinary hearing in 2009, representing the company," he added.

Gama was suspended for gross misconduct in 2009 and faced a disciplinary process which found him guilty, leading to his dismissal in 2010. He made a comeback 2011, in a process that that is said to have involved intense lobbying, including pressure from former president Jacob Zuma, according to evidence heard by the commission.

In his evidence in October, Todd testified that Gama in 2007 improperly approved an R18 million contract to General Nyanda Security (GNC), a company linked to former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) chief and communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda, without going on open tender.

Gama did not have a mandate to approve contracts exceeding R10 million.

He maintained on Wednesday, however, that he was not involved in the state capture project.

"I deny any and all allegations of misconduct as it relates to state capture in the strongest terms," he said.

In his opening statement, Gama drew the commission's attention to his long career at Transnet, saying it was a path he took after leaving a promising career in the banking sector.

He said when he joined Spoornet, the unit had made a loss of R100 million, despite a turnover of R13 billion, and he and his team worked tirelessy to turn around that business.

"Transnet was my life-long passion and place of employment and it provided me and my family with sufficient sustenance."

He added: "The success of Transnet was my labour of love and I would never do to Transnet anything that did not advance its growth and development."

Gama is set to give more evidence, including the circumstances around his reinstatement as well as the Nyanda security contract.