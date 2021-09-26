57m ago

add bookmark

UK to issue visas to ease lorry driver shortage: reports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
As well as threatening timely fuel supplies, the lack of lorry drivers in the UK has caused disruption to deliveries of food and other goods.
As well as threatening timely fuel supplies, the lack of lorry drivers in the UK has caused disruption to deliveries of food and other goods.
iStock

The UK government is poised to temporarily ease visa rules to attract more foreign lorry drivers, reports said Saturday, as it grapples with a growing shortage that has now hit fuel supplies.

The lack of tanker drivers has led to huge queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries.

Up to 5 000 temporary visas could be issued under the short-term scheme, according to media reports, amid an estimated shortfall of around 100 000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

The move would represent a U-turn by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government has tightened post-Brexit immigration rules and repeatedly insisted Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.

Johnson has been under increasing pressure to act, after the pandemic and Brexit combined to worsen the haulier shortage and he faces other immediate crises including escalating energy prices.

As well as threatening timely fuel supplies, the lack of lorry drivers has caused disruption to deliveries of food and other goods.

As the lines of cars waiting at petrol stations have lengthened, particularly in southeast England, Johnson's office confirmed late Friday the government was "looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems".

A Downing Street spokesman said any measures would be "very strictly time limited" while reiterating the country has "ample fuel stocks" and that "there are no shortages".

However, drivers appeared less than reassured Saturday, as queues again formed for fuel.

Mike Davey, 56, had been waiting more than half an hour to fill up at a petrol station run by the supermarket chain Tesco in Kent, southeast of London.

"I just want to get some fuel to get to work. People are just like filling up jerry cans -- it's ridiculous," he told AFP.

"Maybe they need to bring some army drivers in," Davey added.

There have been calls to deploy soldiers to help deliver petrol, while some have also suggested using them to process the backlog of HGV license applications that has ballooned during the pandemic.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukcovid-19vaccine passporttransport
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,750.56
0.0%
Silver
22.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,974.50
0.0%
Platinum
987.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
0.00
0.0%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 137 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 177 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
26% - 320 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
48% - 585 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo