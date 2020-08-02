1h ago

add bookmark

'Unfair' to burden another court: Parties to pay own costs in DA, Mboweni spat over SAA

Marelise van der Merwe
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, Times Live, file)
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, Times Live, file)
  • The two-part application, launched in mid-July, was removed from the roll.
  • In a short but scathing judgment, Judge Norman Davis said the matter "started with a bang and ended with a whimper". 
  • He added that it would be "unfair" to burden another court with a dispute over the costs order. 

    • The High Court has ruled that both parties are to pay their own costs, after an application by the DA that sought to block Finance Minister Tito Mboweni from bailing out South African Airways using his emergency powers started "with a bang and ended with a whimper".

    The two-part application, launched in mid-July, was removed from the roll. 

    In a short but scathing judgment, Judge Norman Davis wrote: "[This] urgent application started with a bang and ended with a whimper. It kicked off with allegations of constitutional impropriety being levelled against the Minister of Finance and ended with a simple costs argument."

    Davis added that while the DA had acknowledged "interdictory relief, at least on an urgent basis" once it received a response from Mboweni to its questions – and while it had sought to have the matter removed from the roll – the urgent roll had already been amended to accommodate the matter, and time devoted to reading the papers.  

    It would be "unfair" to burden another court with a dispute over the costs order, Davis said.

    'Equally to blame'

    He therefore split the cost between the two parties, adding that they were "equally to blame". Escalation could have been avoided had the DA not "jumped the gun" and had the minister provided a "simple explanation", he said.

    "Transparency on the part of the Minister rather than taunting 'tweets' would have prevented further litigation," Davis argued.

    But he added that the DA had rushed to court "without factual basis".

    The ruling was made late in July, after arguments were heard via Microsoft Teams.  

    SAA went into business rescue in December 2019 following years of losses and repeated state bailouts. Months later, the airline's creditors eventually voted to proceed with its proposed business rescue plan. However, a condition of the plan requires government or a strategic equity partner to provide an additional R10.3 billion in funding.

    This prompted the DA to write Mboweni a letter asking whether he had authorised use of funds funds from the National Revenue Fund for any purpose relating to SAA in terms of section 16 of the Public Finance Managing Act, which gives the minister powers to authorise the use of these funds in emergency situations.

    The DA gave the minister a deadline to respond the same day. When they did not receive a response by the deadline, which Mboweni described as unreasonable, they attempted to interdict the minister from using said funds. Should the funds have been disbursed already, they wanted the airline's business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, blocked from using them.

    In the initial court papers, DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis stated that "to the best of [his] knowledge", government was "sourcing, or planning to source" bailout funds for SAA from the NRF under section 16 of the PFMA, which would be unconstitutional and unlawful.

    Mboweni has stated that he did not authorise the use of emergency funds from the National Revenue Fund, but that "various options" were being considered, Fin24 previously reported.

    Before reaching resolution, the matter resulted in correspondence between the parties' attorneys as well as public debates on social media. 

    Related Links
    Mboweni to ask Parliament for extension on Covid-19 tax relief measures
    RMB CEO implores SA leaders to heed Mboweni warnings
    Mboweni slams IMF loan speculation as 'urban legend'
    Read more on:
    saatito mbowenigeordin hill-lewis
    ZAR/USD
    17.05
    (-0.09)
    ZAR/GBP
    22.31
    (-0.11)
    ZAR/EUR
    20.08
    (-0.13)
    ZAR/AUD
    12.18
    (-0.13)
    ZAR/JPY
    0.16
    (-0.93)
    Gold
    1974.90
    (+0.04)
    Silver
    24.37
    (+0.08)
    Platinum
    904.01
    (+0.28)
    Brent Crude
    43.66
    (+0.62)
    Palladium
    2082.00
    (+0.60)
    All Share
    55721.80
    (-0.22)
    Top 40
    51368.82
    (-0.16)
    Financial 15
    10156.23
    (-2.61)
    Industrial 25
    74508.19
    (+0.22)
    Resource 10
    55558.28
    (+0.28)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Company Snapshot
    Voting Booth
    Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes. We need the money.
    11% - 789 votes
    It depends on how the funds are used.
    74% - 5229 votes
    No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
    15% - 1038 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Covid-19 Money Hub
    Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

    22 Jul

    Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
    MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

    22 Jul

    MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
    MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

    08 Jul

    MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
    MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

    18 Jul

    MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
    Read more
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo