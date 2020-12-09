34m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Sars freezes R2.8 billion from Chinese rail company that paid Gupta kickbacks

Micah Reddy
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Gallo Images/Getty Images)
(Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • In an urgent court application, the revenue service has prevented almost R2.8 billion linked to state capture being handed back to the CRRC group.
  • Sars intervened as a freezing order first slapped on a portion of the funds by the Reserve Bank was about to expire.
  • CRRC paid kickbacks to Gupta-linked companies which it allegedly booked as tax deductible cost of sales.

Days before R1.26 billion in frozen funds was due to be released to Gupta-linked Chinese rail group CRRC, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday handed down an order that the monies remain frozen until the company provides a bank guarantee for the same amount to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

An additional R1.5 billion will also remain frozen pending a bank guarantee, meaning a staggering R2.76 billion will remain preserved while Sars finalises a tax claim against CRRC.

The taxman had rushed to court to prevent the release of the funds that the South African Reserve Bank froze three years ago "based on irregular outflows and inflows from an Exchange Control perspective".

Underlying the Reserve Bank's action at the time was evidence first revealed by amaBhungane and our #GuptaLeaks partners that CRRC companies were paying a fifth of their revenue from Transnet locomotive contracts to Gupta offshore fronts as kickbacks.

The Reserve Bank later blocked additional amounts, which currently stand at R4.2 billion, but the initial tranche of R1.26 billion was due to be released on Saturday, 12 December under a rule that funds must be unfrozen after 36 months.

Sars – which has been preparing a multi-billion-rand tax bill against local CRRC subsidiary CRRC E-Loco Supply based largely on evidence that the company had deducted the kickbacks from its taxable income – argued that "that the moment the funds are released it will be externalised".

Tuesday's court order – the result of an agreement between Sars and CRRC E-Loco Supply – also ruled that an additional R1.5 billion be preserved in Sars' favour.

AmaBhungane understands that Sars asked for this amount to be ring-fenced based on preliminary assessments of the company's tax bill. Although the 36-month period for freezing the remainder of the R4.2 billion frozen by the Reserve Bank is not due to expire anytime soon, the bank could decide to unfreeze the money before that time.

The legal challenge is a victory for Sars, though the combined amount of money preserved under the order, R2.76 billion, is less than the R3 billion-plus that Sars said in its founding papers it believed "on reasonable grounds" to be due, including penalties and interest.

In its papers, Sars had also asked the court to appoint a curator to take over CRRC E-Loco. However, no curator is to be appointed in terms of the final order.

The Reserve Bank's reason for the initial freezing of the CRRC billions was that the company had broken exchange control rules by claiming to be exporting money only for the import of locomotives, while in fact it was using 21% of the funds to pay Gupta kickbacks offshore.

In its attempt to ensure the money stays in the country, Sars argued that it was left short-changed by CRRC when the company included kickbacks in its tax-deductible cost of sales.

Sars' own investigation drew on amaBhungane's comprehensive exposé in June this year on the Guptas' loco heist.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
State capture inquiry to probe allegations of Transnet kickbacks to Guptas
Maze of front companies linked to Transnet rail deal - report
Read more on:
sarsgupta family
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 400 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 984 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo