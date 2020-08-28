WATCH | EU to start 737 MAX flight tests

- Airlink, Flysafair plan to spread their wings beyond SA borders after ban is lifted
- Treasury researches wealth taxes amid threat of 'debt distress'
- Paying SA's debt could cost more than healthcare spend, Ramaphosa warns
- Steinhoff shareholders reject pay changes for management, 2019 financial accounts
- Ramaphosa: Don't blame SA economic challenges on foreign nationals
- ANALYSIS | Will the governing party ride out the ‘Voetsek, ANC’ storm?
- Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I really want to believe what you say, but we ANC nothing yet'
- Fired Thabang Moroe won't leave CSA quietly: 'It's not over by a long shot'
- How Rupert Murdoch’s family drama is turning into a Succession-like saga
- 'What's worse they took my grandmother's soul' - Soweto law student wants justice after rape, murder
ZAR/USD
16.56
(+2.68)
ZAR/GBP
22.12
(+1.64)
ZAR/EUR
19.72
(+2.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(+1.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.57)
Gold
1963.95
(+1.88)
Silver
27.51
(+2.21)
Platinum
931.00
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
45.63
(-1.21)
Palladium
2199.50
(+2.87)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
