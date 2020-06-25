WATCH | Investors battle for control of Virgin Australia

- Another dark night for Gauteng under 'load reduction'
- WRAP | As Covid-19 wreaks havoc on public finances, Mboweni vows govt will stabilise debt
- Greece, Zimbabwe, post-war Germany: How Mboweni sees SA if urgent reforms aren't rolled out
- ANALYSIS | Mboweni's zero-based budget - the backstop before a spiralling debt crisis?
- SA economy to contract to worst level in 90 years
- SAA rescue plan hinges on the vote of these four banks
- Will Mboweni's emergency budget be a rejig of public finances, or an 'audacious' stimulus plan?
- Khaya Sithole | Mboweni is heading for the austerity guillotine
- Kganyago warns: Full-blown quantitative easing could bankrupt SA Reserve Bank
- Banks' repayment holidays are expiring soon - but what about those who need an extension?
ZAR/USD
17.26
(+0.74)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.89)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(+1.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.05)
Gold
1757.30
(-0.15)
Silver
17.63
(+1.01)
Platinum
793.00
(-0.89)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1844.00
(-0.64)
All Share
53897.84
(-1.01)
Top 40
49679.98
(-1.02)
Financial 15
10170.27
(+0.46)
Industrial 25
74655.04
(-1.92)
Resource 10
50456.14
(-0.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
