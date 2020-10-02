WATCH | Malaysia Airlines group warns cash is running out

- North West premier: I was only the 'postman' for R50 million payment to SA Express
- SA stocks fall as Trump’s positive test spooks markets
- Government growing anxious about implementing NHI, but not everyone is convinced
- Mango and SAA Technical conclude agreement over maintenance
- Offer to buy Jet from ailing Edcon came at just the right time, says Foschini boss
- Numsa drags Barloworld to Labour Court over 'flawed' retrenchments
- EXPLAINER | Who are Thoshan Panday and Mmamonnye Ngobeni
- ANALYSIS | Zim junket should set alarms bells ringing for breach of separation of state and party
- The case against Ace Magashule in the R280m Gupta Estina dairy farm scandal
- SA rugby's trek 'north': Telly bosses cautious
ZAR/USD
16.51
(-0.44)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.25)
Gold
1902.04
(+0.03)
Silver
23.85
(+0.30)
Platinum
882.00
(-1.01)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2300.00
(-0.00)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
