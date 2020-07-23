WATCH | Tesla posts fourth straight quarterly profit

- No surprises as Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
- Days after suspending load shedding, Eskom again warns power grid is under 'severe pressure'
- Rupert's British American Tobacco SA says cigarette sales now in hands of illicit traders
- What has changed at SAA since Vuyani Jarana resigned as CEO more than a year ago?
- Grapes of wrath: South Africa could lose 90% of its wine producers due to Covid-19 ban, expert warns
- Isaah Mhlanga | Why should losses be socialised and gains privatised?
- Fugitive Bobroff attorneys' ex-secretary jailed on multiple charges of fraud and theft
- Piet Mouton: I speak up because we are not treated equally under this lockdown
- 'Mobilising' SAA funding doesn't mean money is there yet - nor that the playing field is even
- SA's deep recession is dragging down neighbouring states
ZAR/USD
16.58
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(-0.79)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(-1.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.92)
Gold
1892.99
(+1.26)
Silver
22.78
(-0.17)
Platinum
923.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2138.00
(+0.14)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2462 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 3074 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 4677 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3366 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
08 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
18 Jul