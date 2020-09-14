1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Thai Air's request for restructuring approved

Related Links
Govt says it has received proposals for new national airline
Kulula.com owner investigating potential cash funding
Fewer tourists are going to Thailand because of its expensive currency
Read more on:
thai aircompaniesindustrial
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.76
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1954.10
(+0.63)
Silver
27.13
(+1.42)
Platinum
952.00
(+2.25)
Brent Crude
40.37
(-1.48)
Palladium
2301.76
(-0.26)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1252 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8355 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo