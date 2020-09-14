WATCH | Thai Air's request for restructuring approved

- After two decades of rot, Zimbabwe is coming apart at the seams
- Mboweni warns of 'overstretched' public finances, shrinking economy
- Bidvest hit by R1.6 billion in Covid-19 related charges, posts date for new CEO to take over
- Is Shoprite abandoning its African Dream after 25 years?
- Worst year for SA bank stocks offers glimmers of hope
- EXPLAINER | Julius Malema, the EFF and all the legal challenges the party is facing
- CR17 donations: Ramaphosa's bid to keep documents sealed gets a boost
- Trollip says DA suffers from racial trust deficit, insists Zille suffers from 'excessive hubris'
- Legal bodies fight self-admitted corrupt advocate Seth Nthai's readmission to the Bar
- Adriaan Basson | Our Covid-19 death toll is very likely much, much higher
ZAR/USD
16.65
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.76
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1954.10
(+0.63)
Silver
27.13
(+1.42)
Platinum
952.00
(+2.25)
Brent Crude
40.37
(-1.48)
Palladium
2301.76
(-0.26)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
