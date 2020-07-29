WATCH | Virgin Galactic gives peek inside 'spaceplane'

- British American Tobacco SA says cigarette ban an 'exercise in smoke and mirrors' in court filing
- Higher electricity tariffs on the cards as court rules in Eskom's favour
- Mboweni slams IMF loan speculation as 'urban legend'
- Fuel prices set to increase in August despite strengthening rand, says AA
- Standard Bank's half-year earnings could halve due to R2bn hole created by Covid-19
- Isaah Mhlanga | Why should losses be socialised and gains privatised?
- Fugitive Bobroff attorneys' ex-secretary jailed on multiple charges of fraud and theft
- Piet Mouton: I speak up because we are not treated equally under this lockdown
- 'Mobilising' SAA funding doesn't mean money is there yet - nor that the playing field is even
- SA's deep recession is dragging down neighbouring states
ZAR/USD
16.50
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.11)
Gold
1957.58
(+0.12)
Silver
24.11
(-0.34)
Platinum
919.00
(-2.64)
Brent Crude
43.61
(-0.66)
Palladium
2115.50
(-6.84)
All Share
56707.74
(+0.39)
Top 40
52245.75
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10788.93
(+2.16)
Industrial 25
74841.48
(+0.92)
Resource 10
56492.21
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 683 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 4678 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 919 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
08 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
18 Jul