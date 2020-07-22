What has changed at SAA since Vuyani Jarana resigned as CEO more than a year ago?

Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana resigned in May 2019, after less than two years in the post.

In his resignation letter Jarana blamed bureaucracy, increasingly "blurred" lines of accountability and a battle to obtain funding for his decision to step down.

Has anything changed since then? An aviation economist says the airline's current rescue plan is simply the same unsustainable structure which existed before.



Being at the mercy of the Department of Public Enterprises and Treasury's slow decision making process, high levels of bureaucracy, increasingly "blurred" lines of accountability, and having to constantly try and make South African Airways commercially sound - with no guarantee of the funding needed to do so.

These were among the issues raised in the resignation letter of former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana, which he submitted to the embattled flag carrier's board in May 2019, less than two years after his appointment.

Just seven months after his resignation, SAA was in business rescue, a process which has dragged on over the past almost eight months.

Jarana joined SAA as CEO in November 2017. It was the first time in a while that a permanent CEO had been appointed, and hopes were high that the new head would be able to start turning the national carrier around, in light of his proven track record in the private sector.

He developed a strategic turnaround plan which he believed could see SAA become sustainable after a few years. His plan required about R5 billion to implement. In the end, he was not provided with the funding, and resigned.

Funding woes

In his letter of resignation, Jarana questioned whether the state-owned flag carrier could successfully be operated on a sustainable basis while having to deal with two government departments – the Department of Public Enterprises as shareholder, and National Treasury, which has the final say about funding.

One of his key areas of concern was the slow speed of decision making and the high levels of bureaucracy. Lines of accountability were becoming "increasingly blurred", he said, creating uncertainty about what operational decisions were in the CEO's domain, which in the board's domain and which in the domain of the minister of public enterprises.

SAA went into business rescue in December 2019 following years of losses and repeated state bailouts that amounted to about R30 billion. Earlier this month its long-awaited rescue plan was finally approved by creditors. But the new plan requires a further R10.1 billion in funding to get new and slimmed down SAA operational. This is apart from R16.3 billion in government guaranteed debt held by four banks and which had already been allocated in previous budgets.

All requirements set out in the rescue plan have to be met by Wednesday, July 22. So far the DPE and Treasury have supplied a letter to the rescue practitioners committing to "mobilising" funds, but no source or amount is mentioned. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has indicated that institutions - like pension funds - might be approached.

Asked to revisit the claims made by Jarana in his resignation letter of May 2019, and what has changed since then, the Department of Public Enterprises responded to Fin24 on Wednesday that Jarana addressed and handed in the letter of resignation to the SAA board, which worked closely with him, and, therefore handled the letter.

The DPE emphasises that, as sole shareholder representative at SAA, it works closely with the National Treasury, which supports and also "stress-tests" all major programmes.

A 'new SAA'

In anticipation of a "new SAA" to be restructured from the business rescue process, the DPE has recently announced the appointment of Philip Saunders, currently SAA's chief commercial officer, as interim CEO. The DPE also foresees that "a new board and management team made up of people of good moral standing, with expertise in various parts of commerce, including finance and good governance, will steer the airline to success".

"The accountability mechanism will be guided by a shareholder compact, which is similar in broad terms to the ones embraced, and highly lauded, at Eskom and Transnet," the DPE responded. "The government sees SOEs as a critical instrument in crowding in private sector investment. The participation of strategic equity partners is a great opportunity for the new airline. We need partners to help infuse dynamism, expertise and new technologies to create a truly modern organisation."

The DPE sees Telkom as an example of a state-owned company that has done well in terms of corporate governance, and commercial performance.

"We have a unique opportunity with SAA to demonstrate the kind of restructuring that can be done, so we can start writing a new chapter about our SOEs. This new chapter must be based on commercial success and carrying out South Africa's strategic needs so we can get to the stage where the painful story of poor performance and state capture is part of the past chapters."

Yet, in the view of Alf Lees, the Democratic Alliance's member of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, nothing has changed since Jarana left and, if anything, "interference" by the DPE has gotten worse.

In his view, the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act make it "pretty much impossible" for state-owned airlines like SAA to compete in an agile way with the private sector. SAA then falls back on the state to bail it out repeatedly.

According to aviation analysts, timing is an important is vital for implementing a strategy, yet, with the current level of bureaucracy in SOEs, it is hard to think how they would succeed against private sector competition and remain profitable.

Reckless trading?

For aviation economist Joachim Vermooten a main issue from Jarana's resignation letter is that it indicates SAA was likely already trading while insolvent at that time.

Furthermore, he sees signs of continued government interference during the business rescue process, for example the Leadership Compact that was started between the DPE and unions. In his view, the current rescue plan is simply the same unsustainable structure which existed before.

"Government is having a vision for SAA that is too big for the funding it can give. Maybe there is room for a smaller and focused type of airline operation rather," says Vermooten.

According to an aviation expert, who wishes to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter, Jarana notes in his letter that, when he joined in 2017 a corporate plan was developed by consultants, Seabury, and approved by the board and National Treasury, but not implemented.

"At the same SAA appoints Peter Davies, a UK based consultant, as chief restructuring officer. The DPE rejected practically all of his restructuring advice," claims the source.

"Three years later, but in business rescue, Alvarez and Marsal is paid R30 odd million to develop a plan. The plan is rejected outright by the DPE and the DPE appoints Seabury [again] to develop a different plan. Consultants make money, and nobody implements any plans."

In the view of this source, nothing has changed since Jarana resigned and a "new" SAA will likely have the same "interference" and will have little chance of success.

Union views

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, a spokesperson for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, is adamant that what SAA needs is a new board and a new executive management structure, "otherwise it is doomed".

"We have been clear about all the things Jarana highlighted regarding interference of the board, the length of time it takes for decisions to be applied and the lack of flexibility," she says.

Captain Grant Back, chair of the SAA Pilots' Association, agrees that the sooner a proper, fit for purpose board gets appointed and a management team with the necessary airline experience, the better for all concerned.

According to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute, the union has maintained a firm position that government should privatise SAA or ensure that it is not involved in the running of the business.

"There is a reason that SAA has been in a state of 'turnaround' the past decade. A worrying prospect is that the business rescue plan [leaves] most of the current structure remains intact," says Mulder.

"People will still be able to fly if government does not operate an airline. Using almost R30 billion of taxpayers' money to keep one airline afloat rather than helping aviation in general is immoral."

He notes that the business rescue plan states explicitly that government will have to provide funding not only for the turnaround, but for the going-concern status of SAA.