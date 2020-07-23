40m ago

Where will SAA funding be mobilised?

Carin Smith
Local airlines say the current lockdown restricts air travel. Although restrictions were eased last month, fewer people are flying. Picture: Alon Skuy / Gallo Images
  • The main question that remains to be answered is where the funding to implement SAA's rescue plan will come from.
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni does not exclude the possibility of approaching "institutions" to invest pension funds for this purpose.
  • That begs the question whether the Development Bank of SA, PIC or IDC might end up footing the funding bill.

    • A crucial deadline for all the conditions stipulated in the business rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA) to have been met has come and gone, creating an open question about the way forward for the state-owned airline.

    The most important question to be answered is who will fund the rescue plan?

    A letter signed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni only indicated government support to "mobilise" funding to implement the plan.

    About R10.3 billion in additional funding would be needed, of which the most crucial to start off with would be about R800 million for post-commencement creditors, about R2.2 billion for voluntary severance and retrenchment packages as well as about R2 billion for working capital.

    If the conditions are not all met by midnight on 22 July, the practitioners indicated they would have to call a creditors' meeting on Friday to ascertain the way forward. If the practitioners find the plan is still "unimplementable" by then, they may have no other option but to liquidate the 86-year-old airline.

    SAA went into business rescue in December 2019 following years of losses and repeated state bailouts to the tune of about R30 billion over the past 10 years.

    Although National Treasury indicated on Wednesday afternoon it would not comment at this stage on where the funding would come from, Mboweni indicated in a recent sworn statement he had not authorised the use of funds from the National Revenue Fund for emergency funding to implement the business rescue plan.

    He did not however, exclude the possibility of approaching "institutions" to invest pension funds for this purpose.

    Mboweni said there were a number of options which the government might explore to "mobilise" funding and that included approaching private equity partners or strategic partners to acquire shareholding in the new airline or approaching local and international investment institutions.

    Pot of gold?

    Airline experts polled by Fin24 were mostly of the opinion, given the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the airline industry, it was highly unlikely any private investor would be interested in putting money into a "new SAA". They said nothing much would change in the unsustainable structure of the company.

    This begs the question of whether the money could come from state institutions such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa, which already provided R3.5 billion in emergency funding for SAA after it went into business rescue.

    The bank, which invests in developmental infrastructure, would not comment on whether it had been approached to fund the rescue project.

    The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the state-owned national development finance institution, said its decisions were based on merit. It takes "… into consideration the viability of all business proposals submitted to the corporation. Such a request would be subject to a similar IDC process", the corporation said in an emailed response to Fin24.

    The state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), with more than R2 trillion worth of assets under management, has not been approached regarding funding the "new" SAA.

    "Should the PIC be approached with an investment proposal, such a proposal will be evaluated in terms of the clients' investment mandates and subjected to internal investment processes," said Deon Botha, its head of corporate affairs.

    Legal point of view

    The managing director and business rescue practitioner at Turnaround Rescue Solutions, Gideon Slabbert, said if one applied the legal business rescue criteria to SAA, one should answer the fundamental questions of reasonable prospect and a better-return-than-in-liquidation.If one applied the business rescue criteria in terms of the Companies Act to SAA, it was apparent there was no reasonable prospect in rescuing the business, he added.

    "If the state applies a fair process in accordance with the law then this business should be liquidated. The financial impact of the additional financing of the business rescue plan will far exceed the current amount stated in the rescue plan and it will burden the country and the tax system and should, therefore, not be allowed to continue," he cautioned.

