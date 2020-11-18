1h ago

add bookmark

You can now own SAA toothpicks, wine and toilet paper as airline auctions off stock

Carin Smith
a deposit of R25 000 is required to register to take part in the auction.
a deposit of R25 000 is required to register to take part in the auction.

If you have always dreamed about owning a South African Airways toothpick or oven bag, now is your chance. 

Actually, you can own about 540 000 SAA toothpicks and 184 000 oven bags - not to mention 32 000 sets of chopsticks.  

According to a notice by WH Auctioneers, an unreserved online auction of items from SAA's inflight services will take place from 23 to 26 November. Registration has already opened.

Apparently it is excess stock on sale, some of has expiry dates coming up. The stock includes alcohol (premium wine, gin, whiskey and brandy), soft drinks, premium brand crew luggage, and raincoats.

Other items going on auction include 2-ply tissues and toilet paper (unclear whether 1- or 2-ply). There are also paper hand towels - both the flushable and non-flushable types - as well as plastic cutlery, large plastic dirt bags and refresher towels.

Being kept awake by your partner's snoring or the neighbours celebrating an ease in lockdown restrictions? Maybe go for the 8 000 sets of earplugs up for auction.

The saying goes that for every pot there is a lid. Well, perhaps not at SAA, since there seem to be thousands of foil lids - in a variety of colours of course - but not nearly as many foil containers listed.

Last but not least, prime items in the age of coronavirus will likely be the multi-purpose sanitising sprays, and face and body washes, complemented by various hand and body lotions... and some "condition shampoo for lounge" as well. The latter, likely for those former frequent flyers who miss the ambience of the SAA business class lounge showers.

A refundable deposit of R25 000 and FICA documents are required to register to take part in the auction. Bidding closes on Thursday 26 November from 10h30. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
SAA employees describe the 'nightmare' impact of drawn-out and uncertain rescue process
Race row looms at SAA over planned retrenchment of pilots
Gordhan: Private equity partners will not take on SAA's debt or restructuring costs
Read more on:
saaaviationbusiness rescueairlines
ZAR/USD
15.43
(-0.65)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.65)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.68)
Gold
1876.60
(-0.30)
Silver
24.37
(-0.46)
Platinum
936.00
(+1.34)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2347.50
(+1.87)
All Share
57464.20
(+0.72)
Top 40
52654.66
(+0.70)
Financial 15
11676.02
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
79505.14
(+0.80)
Resource 10
52076.71
(+0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 271 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 643 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 339 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo