Zolani Matthews axed as Prasa CEO

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
Zolani Matthews has been axed as Prasa CEO Photo: Twitter
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) board has axed its group CEO Zolani Matthews.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Prasa indicated that Matthews employment contract had been terminated.

Matthews had been suspended earlier in November pending an investigation related to his employment contract - particularly whether he deliberately or intentionally failed to disclose information of his dual citizenship.

Prasa's board previously said it had found out that Matthews had UK citizenship, after the State Security Department declined his top secret security clearance.

"Mr Matthews's letter of appointment clearly stipulates (as one of the key requirements) that his contract of employment will only be confirmed upon him obtaining favourable security clearance. The State Security Agency has since declined to issue Mr Matthews top secret security clearance or any other security clearance," the statement read.

According to Prasa, Matthews was allowed to present his case both orally and in writing through his lawyer. Matthews' lawyer was also present when he was interviewed by senior counsel during the investigation," Prasa said.

"The findings as contained in investigation report by the senior counsel were adverse against Mr Matthews. The board viewed the report in a very serious light and agreed with its recommendation," the statement read.

The board will now start a recruitment process for a new group CEO.

