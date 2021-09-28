41m ago

add bookmark

Naspers considers compulsory vaccines for South African staff

accreditation
S'thembile Cele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Naspers is considering making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for South African staff after the country’s largest medical-scheme administrator took the step earlier this month. 

Africa’s largest company by market value is mulling the decision to enable employees to travel safely, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, head of Naspers South Africa, told the Nation Brand Forum on Tuesday. 

Discovery, which is involved in the country’s vaccine rollout, will make inoculations compulsory for all staff from the start of next year.

“We are watching Discovery and seeing what they are doing because we would like to have something similar,” Mahanyele-Dabengwa said.

Naspers has a cross-shareholding with Amsterdam-based Prosus, which houses the bulk of the e-commerce giant’s international internet assets.

  • Fin24 and News24 are in the Naspers-owned Media24 stable. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tencent holdingsprosusnaspersdiscovery
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.68
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Gold
1,728.68
-1.2%
Silver
22.16
-2.1%
Palladium
1,932.00
-1.9%
Platinum
970.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
79.53
+1.8%
Top 40
57,571
-0.4%
All Share
63,878
-0.5%
Resource 10
57,104
-1.1%
Industrial 25
82,446
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,379
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 158 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
14% - 203 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 381 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo