AMCU to appeal labour court ruling declaring Mathunjwa’s union presidency unlawful

Lisa Steyn
Joseph Mathunjwa.
  • The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has requested leave to appeal a ruling setting aside the re-election of its president, Joseph Mathunjwa. 
  • Mathunjwa has been AMCU president since 2011, but was retrenched from his day job in 2013.
  • The union said the court failed to recognise provisions of its constitution allowing for sitting office-bearers to be re-elected. 

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) will appeal the Labour Court’s decision to set aside the re-election of Joseph Mathunjwa as union president on the basis that his appointment was unlawful and invalid.

The court handed down the judgment this week, which and found that because Mathunjwa had not been employed in the mining and construction sectors, his re-election as AMCU president in September 2019 was not valid. 

This, the judgment said, was because AMCU’s office bearers are required to be union members which, on the court’s interpretation, requires they be employed in the mining and construction sectors.

Mathunjwa has been AMCU president since 2011, but was retrenched by BHP Billiton in 2013.

'Good grounds' for an appeal

Krister Janse van Rensburg, AMCU’s head of organisation development, said the union believes it has good grounds to appeal as the court erred in failing to recognise that the union's constitution allows sitting office-bearers to be re-elected.

"Just like any democratic association, trade unions have the right to determine their own criteria for election of office bearers in terms of the Labour Relations Act," he said.

"In AMCU, office bearers who are retrenched during their term of office, are allowed to remain in office and also to be eligible for re-election by their constituency".

Mathunjwa, he said, was retrenched while already serving as a full-time office bearer, and was subsequently re-elected in terms of the AMCU constitution and according to the democratic will of its members.

The case against Mathunjwa was brought by AMCU’s former deputy president, Nkosikho Joni, who asked the court to declare the election of Mathunjwa unlawful. In turn, Joni wanted the court to further declare that Mathunjwa’s decision to expel him from the union was unlawful and unconstitutional.

While the court declared Mathunjwa’s appointment invalid, it also found Joni had no locus standi, or a right to bring the legal action, and granted him no relief in terms of his expulsion.

Janse van Rensburg said the application for leave to appeal had been filed. "We are confident that our application is crisp, succinct and to the point, and we trust that the court will grant us leave to appeal," he said.

Company Snapshot
