50m ago

add bookmark

AngloGold investor PIC seeks clarification over CEO payments

Felix Njini and Loni Prinsloo
AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushinsky claps during his previous position as the co-president of Barrick Gold at a meeting in Toronto, Canda, in 2018. (Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushinsky claps during his previous position as the co-president of Barrick Gold at a meeting in Toronto, Canda, in 2018. (Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

One of AngloGold Ashanti’s top shareholders has asked the miner to say what action it will take after Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky returned a bonus he received for joining.

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation wants the company to provide the details after Dushnisky repaid an $800 000 bonus he received for joining from Barrick Gold in 2018. AngloGold had made the payment to compensate for an annual bonus that he would have received from Barrick.

AngloGold said in its annual report published earlier this year that Dushnisky voluntarily repaid the $800 000 after he ended up receiving an incentive payment from Barrick. The sum from Barrick was $926 160, according to his former employer.

"The PIC can state that it has formally written to the AngloGold board to raise its concerns" related to the payments, it said in an emailed response to Bloomberg News. The PIC said it’s awaiting a "response on actions that will be taken by the company."

Chris Nthite, a spokesman for AngloGold, declined to comment. AngloGold closed 7.3% higher on Friday, with the company valued at R189 billion.

The PIC is Africa’s largest fund manager and owns an 11.4% stake in AngloGold, the world’s third-largest gold producer.

AngloGold hired Dushnisky in September 2018 to chart a new growth path for the producer, which has mines in Africa, Australia and the Americas.

Since then, the CEO has pushed a strategy to sell mines in South Africa and Mali in a shift to lower-cost and profitable assets. He’s also reviving the Obuasi operation in Ghana, which he has called AngloGold’s “engine” for growth.

Related Links
AngloGold confirms 164 coronavirus cases at Mponeng mine
More mining companies resume limited operations in SA
AngloGold half-year earnings more than double, annual dividend up 74%
Read more on:
anglogoldpickelvin dushnisky
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1741.92
(+0.09)
Silver
17.59
(+0.03)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1035 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1413 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2070 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo