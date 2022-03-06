6m ago

add bookmark

'Does it smell like Ukrainian blood?' Shell under fire after buying cut-price Russian oil

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

After taking a barrage of criticism for buying a cargo of Russian crude, Europe’s largest oil company Shell says it’s navigating the market with government guidance.

“We will continue to choose alternatives to Russian oil wherever possible, but this cannot happen overnight because of how significant Russia is to global supply,” Shell said in a statement on Saturday. “We have been in intense talks with governments and continue to follow their guidance around this issue of security of supply.”

Shell, which is based in London, didn’t specify which governments it had been speaking to. An official at the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy declined to comment. 

Shell bought a cargo of Urals crude oil from Trafigura Group on Friday, at a record discount to benchmark prices in a signal that major buyers will likely continue to make purchases of Russia’s energy products despite its increasingly deadly war against Ukraine. 

The deal also underlined the stark situation facing European and world energy buyers. They need to work out how to deal with the potential loss of one of the market’s top suppliers, as a raft self-sanctioning effectively removes Russian product as an option.

The purchase sparked intense criticism; Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to ask the company whether Russian oil smelt like “Ukrainian blood for you?”

For its part Shell, which moved to divest its stake in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, has said it will donate profits from its Russian business to humanitarian aid agencies.

“Without an uninterrupted supply of crude oil to refineries, the energy industry cannot assure continued provision of essential products to people across Europe over the weeks ahead,” it said. “Cargoes from alternative sources would not have arrived in time to avoid disruptions to market supply.”


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shellrussiaukraineoil
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo