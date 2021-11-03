1h ago

add bookmark

Duncan Wanblad named new Anglo American CEO as Cutifani to step down after 9 years at the helm

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Incoming Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad. Picture: Supplied
Incoming Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad. Picture: Supplied

Anglo American has appointed Duncan Wanblad as its new CEO, replacing Mark Cutifani who is retiring next year after nine years in the role, the mining conglomerate announced on Wednesday.

Wanblad, 54, who is the firm's director  for strategy and business development, will take up the position in April 2022. The executive started his career at Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company in 1990, and has held various positions at Anglo.

Cutifani will retire as CEO and step down from the board on 19 April 2022. He will remain employed by Anglo American until 30 June 2022 to continue to support the transition, according to the company.

Stuart Chambers, the chair of the Anglo American board said the appointment followed a rigorous global process to identify Cutifani's successor, including those on the company's internal succession plan.

"The board felt that Duncan is uniquely qualified to take Anglo American on the next phase of improvement and to deliver what is one of the industry’s leading growth stories."

Wanblad, who is a Wits University graduate, is a non-executive director of De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore, and chairs the Anglo American Foundation. Between 2009 and 2013, he served as group director for a unit responsible for a global portfolio of mining and industrial businesses for disposal or turnaround.

He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and a GDE in Industrial Engineering, both from the University of Witwatersrand.

The company said his basic salary is 1,250,000 pounds per annum, approximately R25.1 million.

Commenting on his upcoming exit, Cutifani paid tribute to his colleagues, saying that "together, we have transformed our competitive position and led the way towards a very different future for mining."

"I can think of no better leader than Duncan to pick up the baton and pursue the many opportunities that lie ahead for our business."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anglo americanmark cutifaniduncan wanbladappointment
Rand - Dollar
15.40
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.97
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,782.37
-0.3%
Silver
23.56
+0.2%
Palladium
2,027.39
+0.6%
Platinum
1,050.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,158
+0.6%
All Share
68,168
+0.6%
Resource 10
62,458
+1.8%
Industrial 25
88,565
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,252
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
They went away for the long weekend
8% - 16 votes
Worried about Covid-19
3% - 6 votes
No good options to vote for
42% - 85 votes
Bad weather
2% - 4 votes
Just couldn't be bothered
45% - 92 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo