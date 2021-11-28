1h ago

Five Impala Platinum miners trapped in mudslide

Five mineworkers were missing on Sunday following a mudslide at a South African platinum mine northwest of Johannesburg, operator Impala Platinum announced.
Five mineworkers were missing on Sunday following a mudslide at a South African platinum mine northwest of Johannesburg, operator Impala Platinum (Implats) announced.

Seven employees were working at the bottom of a shaft at the mine in Rustenburg, "when the area became inundated as a result of a mud rush," Implats said in a statement.

Two escaped with minor injuries at the mine, located around 150km from Johannesburg.

Search and rescue teams were still searching for the missing.

South Africa is the world's leading producer of platinum.

