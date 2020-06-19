1h ago

add bookmark

Talks on Glencore job cuts begin at chrome operations

Sibongile Khumalo
AFP
AFP

Glencore says it has began consultations with unions over job cuts at a number of its ferrochrome smelters as it faces "worsening" financial and operational pressures.

The company which operates a joint venture with Merafe Resources said the process would affect workers at Lydenburg smelter, Wonderkop, Boshoek and Lion Smelter as well as  Eastern and Western Chrome Mines. 

"The process is as a result of the worsening operating environment across the South African ferrochrome industry, including unsustainable electricity pricing."

The parties did not reveal the number of jobs to be cut.

The Merafe and Glencore South Africa venture was formed in 2004, making it one of the largest ferrochrome producers in the world.

The companies join an increasing number of business entities that have announced plans to cut jobs, due to the current Covid-19 economic downturn. Sasol is also looking at restructuring its workforce, while other companies have not ruled a possibility of future redundancies.

Related Links
Glencore to cut down on tax-haven subsidiaries as scrutiny grows
Glencore faces new corruption probe by US authority
Competition Tribunal approves Glencore-Chevron merger
Read more on:
glencoremerafe resourcesferrochromeretrenchmentjob losses
ZAR/USD
17.30
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.70)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.35)
Gold
1741.70
(+1.12)
Silver
17.64
(+1.55)
Platinum
812.00
(+0.93)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1905.00
(+0.87)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 985 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
24% - 1358 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 1981 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1440 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo