1h ago

add bookmark

Glencore seals Zambia copper sale but must wait for the cash

Thomas Biesheuvel, Matthew Hill and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • Glencore has agreed to sell its stake in Mopani Copper Mines to the Zambian government for $1.5 billion, but will get just $1 upfront.
  • Glencore shelved its plans to place the operations under care and maintenance last year after Zambia threatened to revoke its mining licence in April.
  • Once the deal is complete, Mopani will owe its previous owners $1.5 billion. That will be repaid from sales and profits going forward.

Glencore [JSE:GLN] has agreed to sell its stake in Mopani Copper Mines Plc to the Zambian government for $1.5 billion, but will get just $1 upfront.

Glencore has been in talks with the state about Mopani since last year after the two clashed on the future of the mine, which has been unprofitable for years. Despite the challenges, the operations are a vital employer for Zambia.

Glencore said Tuesday it will receive $1 for the 90% holding it owns with Vancouver-based First Quantum Minerals. There has been speculation on how Zambia would pay for the asset after it became the first African country to default on its debt since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Zambia’s state-owned ZCCM Investments already owned 10% of Mopani.

Once the deal is complete, Mopani will owe its previous owners $1.5 billion. That will be repaid from sales and profits going forward. Glencore, the world’s biggest commodity trader, will retain offtake rights for Mopani’s copper production until the debt has been paid.

Mopani was once central to Glencore’s plans to turn around its African copper business that’s been dogged by problems in recent years. The company spent billions of dollars to sink new shafts, but the asset has struggled to turn a profit. Still, once fully up and running, the mines should produce about 140 000 tons of copper a year, compared with just 51 000 tons in 2019.

Glencore shelved its plans to place the operations under care and maintenance last year after Zambia threatened to revoke its mining license in April. The government’s strategy is driven by a need to safeguard jobs at the site.

Debt crisis

Zambia went into arrears in November, after failing to convince bondholders to freeze debt-service payments. Taking on the debt to keep Mopani’s operations running in the key Copperbelt Province before general elections in August could further harm the government’s chances of getting a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Still, the country will look for partners to help shoulder that burden.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said the government has received interest from companies based in Canada, Turkey, Qatar, China and South Africa. Mopani will require about $300 million of investment to complete projects that Glencore had started, he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
China launches bid to become commodities market player
Zambia sees deal with Glencore over Mopani within a month
In copper country, metal is being used to fight Covid-19
Read more on:
glencoreminingcompanies
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+1.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.44)
Gold
1839.56
(+0.19)
Silver
25.17
(+0.88)
Platinum
1088.00
(+0.41)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2369.50
(+0.38)
All Share
63817.68
(+0.16)
Top 40
58555.84
(+0.01)
Financial 15
12067.75
(+1.37)
Industrial 25
85294.92
(+0.57)
Resource 10
62555.32
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 683 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1712 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo