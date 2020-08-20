14m ago

Long-standing CEO of Gold Fields Nick Holland set to retire next year

Sibongile Khumalo
Nick Holland.
Nick Holland, the long-standing CEO of Gold Fields, is set to retire in September 2021. 

"I would like to state that Nick Holland, after 24 years as executive director and 13 years as CEO, will retire from his position in September 2021," said the group's chairperson, Cheryl Carolus, at the company AGM's on Thursday. 

"This is in line with the company’s retirement policy, as has been disclosed to shareholders regularly in the Company’s Remuneration Report. A global search for a suitable replacement will commence soon". 

