1h ago

add bookmark

Mantashe to coal miners: You are important to SA - now take the bull by the horns

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe
  • Minister Gwede Mantashe told coal miners that they must take part in determining the industry’s role in the energy transition away from fossil fuels
  • The engagement comes as sentiment toward coal, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, has grown negative in the face of climate change concerns, and Mantashe has also faced criticism over his emphasis on it
  • The minister said he did not believe coal should be "aborted prematurely" and the state was not able to ensure this on its own.

Coal miners must "take the bull by the horns" and take part in determining the industry’s role in the energy transition away from fossil fuels, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

Mantashe was delivering the opening remarks ahead of discussions with South African coal producers at the Council for Geoscience in Pretoria.

Talks are expected to centre around the challenges facing the sector at both a macro and micro level, with an aim of ensuring industry growth and sustainability.

The engagement comes as sentiment toward coal, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, has grown negative in the face of climate change concerns. Prominently, this is impacting the sector’s ability to attract funding as investors increasingly reduce their exposure to fossil fuels.

Mantashe himself has also faced criticism over his emphasis on coal, and has lashed out saying the people of SA must oppose a foreign-funded anti-development agenda if the country has any chance at growing its extractive industries for the benefit of the economy.

He also previously claimed to City Press that a negative narrative surrounding him was being driven by a foreign-funded campaign involving predominantly "white liberal media", research institutions and civil society groups intent on destabilising his department and his relationship with the president.

Talking about 'people', not 'numbers'

"There is no debate about climate change, there is no debate on the desire to move from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions – the debate is about how. Coal miners must be part of that debate about how," Mantashe said on Tuesday.

"Coal miners cannot be an item for discussion in their absence."

The Just Energy Transition, he said, should not just be a slogan. And the emphasis should be on the "just".

The reality is that South Africa is both endowed with plentiful coal resources and highly dependent on coal for base load power and energy security. The coal industry is a major employer and contributor to foreign exchange earnings, he said.

The minister took aim at R130 billion in concessional funding which is on offer to South Africa from developed nations in return for an accelerated decommissioning of coal-fired power plants. That amount, Mantashe said, is equivalent to the revenue the coal industry generates in one year, he noted.

"It is easy to talk about nice formulations and slogans, but we are not talking about numbers here, we are talking about people," he said.

The minister said he did not believe coal should be "aborted prematurely", and the state was not able to ensure this on its own.

Mantashe said the silence of the coal mining industry was putting pressure on himself, as he alone was left to advocate for the industry and to absorb anti-coal attacks. He encouraged miners to voice their views.

"Until you appreciate your importance yourselves, nobody will… It is up to you to say: 'we are a major contributor to the economy of the country and we want to continue to do so and we are committed to cleaner coal technologies'."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede mantashepretoriadecarbonisationcoalcoal mining
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,807.21
+0.6%
Silver
22.79
+1.4%
Palladium
2,384.42
+1.4%
Platinum
1,040.86
+1.8%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,358
+0.8%
All Share
74,864
+0.8%
Resource 10
73,899
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,796
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,395
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo