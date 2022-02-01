Mantashe to coal miners: You are important to SA - now take the bull by the horns

Minister Gwede Mantashe told coal miners that they must take part in determining the industry’s role in the energy transition away from fossil fuels

The engagement comes as sentiment toward coal, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, has grown negative in the face of climate change concerns, and Mantashe has also faced criticism over his emphasis on it

The minister said he did not believe coal should be "aborted prematurely" and the state was not able to ensure this on its own.



Coal miners must "take the bull by the horns" and take part in determining the industry’s role in the energy transition away from fossil fuels, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

Mantashe was delivering the opening remarks ahead of discussions with South African coal producers at the Council for Geoscience in Pretoria.

Talks are expected to centre around the challenges facing the sector at both a macro and micro level, with an aim of ensuring industry growth and sustainability.

The engagement comes as sentiment toward coal, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, has grown negative in the face of climate change concerns. Prominently, this is impacting the sector’s ability to attract funding as investors increasingly reduce their exposure to fossil fuels.

Mantashe himself has also faced criticism over his emphasis on coal, and has lashed out saying the people of SA must oppose a foreign-funded anti-development agenda if the country has any chance at growing its extractive industries for the benefit of the economy.

He also previously claimed to City Press that a negative narrative surrounding him was being driven by a foreign-funded campaign involving predominantly "white liberal media", research institutions and civil society groups intent on destabilising his department and his relationship with the president.

Talking about 'people', not 'numbers'

"There is no debate about climate change, there is no debate on the desire to move from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions – the debate is about how. Coal miners must be part of that debate about how," Mantashe said on Tuesday.

"Coal miners cannot be an item for discussion in their absence."

The Just Energy Transition, he said, should not just be a slogan. And the emphasis should be on the "just".

The reality is that South Africa is both endowed with plentiful coal resources and highly dependent on coal for base load power and energy security. The coal industry is a major employer and contributor to foreign exchange earnings, he said.

The minister took aim at R130 billion in concessional funding which is on offer to South Africa from developed nations in return for an accelerated decommissioning of coal-fired power plants. That amount, Mantashe said, is equivalent to the revenue the coal industry generates in one year, he noted.

"It is easy to talk about nice formulations and slogans, but we are not talking about numbers here, we are talking about people," he said.

The minister said he did not believe coal should be "aborted prematurely", and the state was not able to ensure this on its own.

Mantashe said the silence of the coal mining industry was putting pressure on himself, as he alone was left to advocate for the industry and to absorb anti-coal attacks. He encouraged miners to voice their views.

"Until you appreciate your importance yourselves, nobody will… It is up to you to say: 'we are a major contributor to the economy of the country and we want to continue to do so and we are committed to cleaner coal technologies'."